2020 Hyundai Creta To Be Based On Upcoming Kia Seltos’ Platform – What To Expect

2020 Hyundai Creta will likely make public debut at the Auto Expo next February and will be powered by BSVI petrol and diesel engines

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to launch the second-generation Creta at the 2020 Auto Expo next February and the road testing has already begun judging by the spy shots. The Creta has been the unassailable leader in the mid-size SUV segment ever since it went on sale in 2015.

It did make other manufacturers to note down the significance of the mid-size SUV segment by regularly averaging more than 10,000 unit sales. As with any successful model, the Creta has now been facing tight competition due to the arrival of potent rivals like Tata Harrier and MG Hector and is scheduled for a complete makeover.

Another key competitor the Creta will have to deal with is the Kia Seltos going on sale this month. The Seltos is the first model from the sister brand of Hyundai and it leads to platform sharing with the next generation Creta. Both the SUVs will have plenty in common to keep the production costs in check.

The Seltos has an edgy demeanour as far as the design is concerned while the next-gen Hyundai Creta will draw heavy influence from the latest ix25 that was revealed a few months back in China. Despite having obvious differences in the styling department, the next-gen Creta could broadly have similar dimensions as the Seltos.

The Seltos is packed with upmarket safety, security and entertainment features and thus the 2020 Creta will more likely see a huge upgrade in this aspect. A larger floating touchscreen infotainment system with Blue Link connectivity, redesigned centre console and dashboard, wireless charging facility, digital instrumentation are expected to be on the cards.

To leverage the nameplate’s popularity and the customers’ affinity towards SUVs and crossovers, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is believed to be offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations. The latter will go up against the three-row MG Hector bound for early 2020 and the seven-seater Tata Buzzard based on the Harrier.

With BSVI 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as the Seltos, expect the upcoming Hyundai Creta to have an expanded range appealing for a different set of customers and be more premium than the outgoing model.