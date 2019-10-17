2020 Hyundai Creta SUV: 5 Things To Expect From New Generation

The car will likely be launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside the new-gen Hyundai Verna

The new-gen Hyundai Creta will more likely be unveiled in India at the 2020 Auto Expo and it comes with a host of expectation considering that the current generation set a benchmark and became one of the best-selling SUVs in the country.

Hence Hyundai has gone for a complete makeover rather than a mere design exercise, and this includes new engine options, new platform, new safety features and more brownie points in terms of creature-comfort. Hence, as we wait for the SUV to arrive, here are five things that you must know about it.

1. Engines and Platforms

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will derive its platform from the recently-launched Kia Seltos that was developed in-house. In the same note, the engines in the Kia Seltos will also make its way into the new Creta. This means that the Creta can be expected to be powered by a 1.4-litre, turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines.

The 1.5-litre diesel makes 115PS and 250Nm of peak torque. However, we expect the new Creta to be tuned for higher output. The 1.4-litre engine produces 140PS and 242Nm, while the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine churns out 115PS and 144Nm. Like the Seltos, the Creta will also be available with four gearbox options – 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, CVT and a 7-speed DCT.

2. Design

The upcoming Creta completely steers off the design of the current generation model. The trend of split headlamps is put into use like what we saw on the Hyundai Venue. The A-pillar looks more upright, giving it a butch look. While the new design what is found in China, a majority of the same could make it to India too.

3. Connectivity

Hyundai’s popular Blue Link feature will make its way into the new-gen Creta. It offers 33 features, of which 10 are exclusive to the Indian market. It carries features like remote start-stop, remote climate control and remote door lock/unlock, along with a find my car function. The Creta will also get live car tracking, geo-fencing and speed alerts that can all be checked via an app that connects to the SUV.

4. Pricing

Considering that the 1.5-litre engines will save plenty of money in terms of norms. Similarly, the platform on which the Creta is based was already used in the Seltos, cutting down any extra expenses. We expect the price could either be in the same range or could be cheaper than the outgoing model.

5. Competition

Like the current-gen model on sale, the new SUV will face stiff competition in the Indian market from the likes of the Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Renault Captur and Nissan Kicks.