2020 Hyundai Creta SuperStructure Can Carry 2 African Elephants

Bookings for the 2020 Hyundai Creta have been underway for Rs 25,000 and the new model will officially launch in India on March 17 with two petrol and a diesel engine option

The launch of the 2020 Hyundai Creta is nearing us with every passing day. The second generation of the popular SUV will go on sale on March 17 and will go on to become a direct rival of the Kia Seltos.

Among the various highlights of the new car is its ‘Superstructure’ monocoque construction, which, as per the manufacturer, is strong enough to carry the weight of 2 full-grown African elephants (approx. 5,400 kg). What this means is that we could be looking at one of the safest products in the C-SUV segment of our market.

The Superstructure of the 2020 Hyundai Creta will compose of 74.3 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel. Also, it’s worth mentioning here that the new-gen Creta isn’t the only model in the company’s lineup to have used the strengthened monocoque. Even the Elantra comes with a Superstructure that can withstand the weight of 7 more Elantras placed above it. All these details were recently revealed at an official event by the company officials.

What’s also quite impressive is that the next generation SUV has a chassis that weighs just 300 kg. While the importance of this might not be immediately apparent, it’s nothing less than commendable to note that the company has managed to increase the structural strength of the SUV whilst maintaining a low weight frame.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is hence likely to score pretty well in the crash tests conducted by NCAP. Also, all the variants of the SUV will be equipped with ABS, EBD, ESP, dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, speed-sensing door lock, impact-sensing door unlock, front seatbelt reminder and high-speed warning buzzer.

The next-gen Creta will be sold in three engine variants – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. Of these, the 1.5-litre options will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options, while the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be exclusively on sale with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with steering-mounted paddle-shifters.