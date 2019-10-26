2020 Hyundai Creta Spotted Testing In India, Looks Similar To Chinese Model

Next-gen 2020 Hyundai Creta should help the South Korean carmaker reclaim some of the popularity it has lost to fresher models like the recently launched Kia Seltos

Hyundai Creta has been one of the most popular small SUVs to have ever been on sale in the Indian car market. However, in the recent times, the popularity of the Creta has taken a hit from the introduction of new models like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector. Things should, however, tilt back in the Creta’s favour with the introduction of the next-gen 2020 Hyundai Creta in the local car bazaar.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta has been on sale in China for a while now and the new model is currently undergoing road tests on the Indian roads. The spy images reveal that the India-spec model could look a lot like the version on sale in China. A recent set of pics make it clear that the local model would get the same set of split headlamps as the Chinese version.

The next-gen 2020 Hyundai Creta will be underpinned by the same platform as the Kia Seltos. The Indian model will share many panels and features with the ix25 (China-spec Creta) but will likely get a different set of alloy wheels and some other minor cosmetic changes. Even the features list for the interior would see some discrepancies.

The next-gen 2020 Hyundai Creta will be officially unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. It should enter the market by the end of second quarter. The latest version of the company’s popular SUV has been designed as per its newest design theme.

It gets stylish split headlamps with LED DRLs positioned at the top and main headlamps positioned at a lower level. The front-end also features a cascading grille and a chunky bumper. The interior of the next-gen 2020 Hyundai Creta will have a modern look and neat layouts.

The dashboard is likely to house a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will come mated to the company’s BlueLink connected apps suite. The equipment list will likely include a dual-zone aircon, wireless smartphone charging pod, electric sunroof, electric front seats and more.

The next-gen 2020 Hyundai Creta will be available with the same set of engine options as the Kia Seltos. These will include a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine. All the motors will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options. Safely expect prices of the new Creta to undercut those of the Seltos by a fair margin.