2020 Hyundai Creta Spied On Test In India For First Time

Next-gen Hyundai Creta is likely to make its local debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, spied in India on test for the first time ahead India debut

While the Hyundai Creta has been enjoying segment-best sales ever since it entered the Indian car market, soon, it will face heat from the Kia Seltos. The Seltos will be a more premium and modern product that is likely to outclass the fast-ageing Creta on all aspects.

However, by March next year, India is likely to witness the launch of the next-gen Creta. The all-new Hyundai Creta will debut at the Auto Expo 2020 in February and will be based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos. In fact, the new model will even get the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that will power the Seltos, albeit, in a lower state of tune. Recently, the upcoming 2020 Creta spied on test in India for the first time.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta likely to look a lot like the China-spec ix25, which is something that was also seen on the current generation of the popular SUV. Also, like the present model, the new version will be sold in various markets across the globe.

The all-new Hyundai Creta is likely to offer an improvement in almost every aspect. The fact that it would share aplenty with the Seltos goes on to ensure that the new model would be a tad more upmarket than the current version. It is also expected to get 7-seater version.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta will look a lot different from the current version and will have a more dramatic design. Its front-end will be characterised by the company’s multi-tier Composite light arrangement and the latest version of the cascading grille.

Even the taillamps will have a split setup that will mimic the headlight cluster up front. The two primary tail lamps will be connected with a black strip that will accentuate the increased width of the vehicle.

Speaking about the dimensions, the next-gen Hyundai Creta will be bigger than the current model in all aspects. It will even offer a more comprehensive kit of features, including

Heads-up Display, connected apps suite, multi-zone climate control, wireless phone charging pod, etc