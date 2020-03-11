2020 Hyundai Creta S Vs Kia Seltos HTK Plus – Mid Variants Comparison

The 2020 Hyundai Creta S version will rival the Kia HTK+ which is priced at Rs 11.49 lakh for petrol manual and Rs 13.54 lakh for the diesel automatic

Since the 2020 Hyundai Creta is all set to be launched in about a week’s time, many of the buyers might be confused if the upcoming car is worth the wait, or should they book its arch-rival and also its cousin, the Kia Seltos right away. Since Hyundai parents Kia, it is a very well-known fact by now that the upcoming Creta will be based on the same platform as the Kia Seltos.

Apart from the platform, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will also share its powertrains with the highest-selling mid-size SUV in the country as of now. However, on the outside, both the cars are very different from each other. Hence, we compare the mid-level S variant of the 2020 Creta to Kia Seltos HTK+, take a read.

2020 Hyundai Creta S Vs Kia Seltos HTK+ Powertrains

Kia offers The HTK+ trim of the Seltos with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol powertrain makes 115 PS of max power and 143 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner generates a similar 115 PS power, but 250 Nm torque. Hyundai will offer the second-gen Creta S with the same set of powertrains.

However, the Creta S will only get a 6-speed manual transmission option on both petrol and diesel, while the Seltos also gets an automatic diesel HTK+ trim.

2020 Hyundai Creta S Vs Kia Seltos HTK+ Exterior

On the outside, the Kia Seltos HTK+ gets automatic projector headlamps and projector fog lamps, LED DRLs, electrically-adjustable ORVMs with LED turn signals, front and rear mud guard, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger and 16-inch metallic alloy wheels as well.

In comparison, the 2020 Creta S also gets automatic projector headlamps and 16-inch stylish steel wheels, along with front fog lamps, silver roof rails and a chrome front grille as well.

2020 Hyundai Creta S Vs Kia Seltos HTK+ Interior & Features

On the inside, the Kia Seltos HTK+ comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, rear view camera with guidance, driving rear view monitor, rear windshield curtain and LED Sound Mood lighting. Other features include smart key with push-button start/stop, cruise control and auto-folding ORVMs.

The upcoming Creta S will come equipped with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with i-Blue audio remote app, a similar 4-speaker and 2-tweeter Arkamys sound system, metal internal door handles, a leather gear knob, rear USB charger, driving rearview monitor, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, rear side-window manual curtains and a rear parking camera as well.

2020 Hyundai Creta S Vs Kia Seltos HTK+ Price

Kia has priced the HTK+ trim of the Seltos at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh for the petrol manual option, while the diesel manual configuration will cost you Rs 12.54 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel automatic HTK+ variant has been priced at Rs 13.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Hyundai is yet to officially reveal the prices of the upcoming second-gen Creta. However, we expect its S trim to undercut the Kia Seltos HTK+ by about Rs 20,000 – 30,000, as an introductory offer.

2020 Hyundai Creta S Vs Kia Seltos HTK+ Comparison Verdict

While the mid-level Seltos is a complete package, the Creta S is certainly no less. However, the Kia Seltos gets an upper hand here as it offers alloy wheels and the diesel mid-level variant of the car can also be had with an optional automatic transmission, which makes it the most affordable variant with a diesel-automatic configuration.

On the other hand, the mid-level Creta S trim gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with both the petrol as well as the diesel powertrains, which might be a drawback for the mid-size SUV. Otherwise, the Creta S in at par with, if not better than the Seltos HTK+.