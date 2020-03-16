2020 Hyundai Creta Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 9.99 Lakh

2020 Hyundai Creta gets a host of exterior and interior changes and is offered with three BSVI compliant engine options

The Creta can be credited with single-handedly expanding the mid-size SUV segment into new heights ever since it went on sale by the middle of 2015. Over the last nearly half a decade, many manufacturers entered the space but only a few tasted grand success as the Creta. The arrival of Kia Seltos midway through last year has been a hammer blow for the Creta’s dominance in the segment.

The second-generation Hyundai Creta will be looking to get back its lost position in the segment as it features a wide powertrain choice, brand new exterior and interior, along with the addition of several new features and technologies.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base diesel variant and it goes up to Rs. 17.20 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). The 1.4-litre turbo petrol is offered only in SX and SX (O) variants at Rs. 16.16 lakh and Rs. 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Here is the complete price list: (all prices, ex-showroom introductory).

New Creta 1.5 Petrol Prices EX MT 9.99 Lakh S MT 11.72 Lakh SX MT 13.46 Lakh SX AT 14.94 Lakh SX(O) AT 16.15 Lakh New Creta 1.4 Petrol Prices SX 7DCT 16.16 Lakh SX (O) 7DCT 17.20 Lakh New Creta 1.5 Diesel Prices E MT 9.99 Lakh EX MT 11.49 Lakh S MT 12.77 Lakh SX MT 14.51 Lakh SX(O) MT 15.79 Lakh SX AT 15.99 Lakh SX (O) AT 17.20 Lakh

As for the exterior, the new Creta resembles the latest ix25 retailed in China. It comes with 3D cascading front grille, split headlamp cluster with LED headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, brand new bumper, bull-bar shaped silver cladding, redesigned fog lamps section, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, new LED taillamps, attractive floating roof design, and other changes.

The interior of the 2020 Hyundai Creta is entirely different from the ix25 sold in China as it adorns a dual-tone theme with minimalistic approach having less use of physical buttons and a new dash.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits in the middle with Blue Link connectivity offering 50 connective features, alongside a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a new flat-bottom steering wheel.

2020 Hyundai Creta Specifications Units Engine 1.5L petrol/1.5L diesel/1.4L petrol Power 115 PS/115 PS/140 PS Torque 144 Nm/250 Nm/242 Nm Transmission six-speed MT or six-speed CVT/six-speed MT or six-speed AT/ seven-speed DCT Mileage 16.8 kmpl or 16.9 kmpl/ 21.4 kmpl or 18.5 kmpl/16.8 kmpl

Other key equipment include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting, smartwatch app connectivity, reverse parking camera, rear air conditioning vents, TPMS and a host of other features.

As for the powertrain, the new Hyundai Creta uses 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol as the Kia Seltos.

The 1.5-litre MPI petrol develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller turbocharged petrol unit makes 140 PS and 242 Nm. The engines, except 1.4 turbo, are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while optionally a six-speed torque converter AT for diesel and six-speed CVT for petrol with a seven-speed DCT for the turbo petrol the only choice.

The new Creta measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. More than 14,000 bookings have been made for the Creta already. The 1.5-litre petrol engine with MT returns 16.8 kmpl while the 1.5 litre petrol IVT has 16.9 kmpl, 1.4-litre turbo GDi with a seven-speed DCT returns 16.8 kmpl, the 1.5-litre diesel MT is more frugal at 21.4 kmpl and the 1.5-litre diesel AT at 18.5 kmpl.

Variant wise features:

2020 Hyundai Creta Base ‘E’

Price:

Creta E 1.5 Diesel: Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Dual airbags

ABS, EBD

Rear parking sensors

High-speed alert system

Front occupant seatbelt reminder

Speed-sensing door locks

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Projector headlamp

Dual-tone bumper

Black radiator grille

Front and rear skid plate

LED tail-lamps

Body-coloured rear spoiler

Silver B- and C-pillar garnish

3.5-inch mono TFT multi-info display

Grey and black interior colour scheme

D-cut (flat-bottom) steering wheel

Tilt-adjustable steering

12V power outlet

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glove box

Air conditioner with ‘Eco coating’

Rear air conditioner vents

Remote central locking

All-four power windows

Power adjustable wing mirrors

Lane change indicator

Gear-shift indicator (MT only)

2020 Hyundai Creta EX

Price:

Creta EX 1.5 Petrol: Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel: Rs. 11.49 Lakh

All Features of E Variant +

Shark-fin antenna

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AM/FM, Bluetooth, i-Blue audio remote app, front USB charger

Smartphone connectivity, voice recognition

Arkamys sound system, 4 speakers, 2 tweeters

Steering mounted audio and calling controls

2020 Hyundai Creta S

Price:

Creta S 1.5 Petrol: Rs. 11.72 Lakh

Creta S 1.5 Diesel: Rs. 12.77 Lakh

All Features of EX Variant +

16-inch styled steel wheels

Front fog lamps

Silver roof rails

Glossy chrome front grille

Full cloth seat fabric

Metal finish on inside door handles

Leather-wrapped gear knob (MT only)

Rear USB charger

Rear parking camera

Driver rearview monitor

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Keyless entry and push-button start

Rear wiper with washer

Auto light control

Rear side-window manual curtains

2020 Hyundai Creta SX

Price:

Creta SX Petrol: Rs. 13.46 Lakh

Creta SX Petrol AT: Rs. 14.94 Lakh

Creta SX Turbo DCT – Rs. 16.16 Lakh

Creta SX Diesel: Rs. 14.51 Lakh

Creta SX Diesel AT: Rs. 15.99 Lakh

All Features of S Variant +

17-inch clean-silver alloy wheels

ESC, VSM, HAC

Rear disc brakes

Chrome outside door handles

Puddle lamps

LED DRLs

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Rear armrest with cup holder

Adjustable rear-seat headrests

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Panoramic sunroof

LED map and reading lamps

Wireless charger

Electric folding wing mirrors

One-touch-down driver-side window

60:40 split rear seats

Reclining rear backrest

2020 Hyundai Creta SX(O)

Price:

Creta SX (o) Petrol AT: Rs. 16.15 Lakh

Creta SX (o)Turbo DCT – Rs. 17.20 Lakh

Creta SX (o) Diesel: Rs. 15.79 Lakh

Creta SX (o) Diesel AT: Rs. 17.20 Lakh

All Features of SX Variant +