2020 Hyundai Creta Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 9.99 Lakh

2020 Hyundai Creta gets a host of exterior and interior changes and is offered with three BSVI compliant engine options
The Creta can be credited with single-handedly expanding the mid-size SUV segment into new heights ever since it went on sale by the middle of 2015. Over the last nearly half a decade, many manufacturers entered the space but only a few tasted grand success as the Creta. The arrival of Kia Seltos midway through last year has been a hammer blow for the Creta’s dominance in the segment.
The second-generation Hyundai Creta will be looking to get back its lost position in the segment as it features a wide powertrain choice, brand new exterior and interior, along with the addition of several new features and technologies.
The 2020 Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs. 9.99 lakh for the base diesel variant and it goes up to Rs. 17.20 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). The 1.4-litre turbo petrol is offered only in SX and SX (O) variants at Rs. 16.16 lakh and Rs. 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Here is the complete price list: (all prices, ex-showroom introductory).
|New Creta 1.5 Petrol
|Prices
|EX MT
|9.99 Lakh
|S MT
|11.72 Lakh
|SX MT
|13.46 Lakh
|SX AT
|14.94 Lakh
|SX(O) AT
|16.15 Lakh
|New Creta 1.4 Petrol
|Prices
|SX 7DCT
|16.16 Lakh
|SX (O) 7DCT
|17.20 Lakh
|New Creta 1.5 Diesel
|Prices
|E MT
|9.99 Lakh
|EX MT
|11.49 Lakh
|S MT
|12.77 Lakh
|SX MT
|14.51 Lakh
|SX(O) MT
|15.79 Lakh
|SX AT
|15.99 Lakh
|SX (O) AT
|17.20 Lakh
As for the exterior, the new Creta resembles the latest ix25 retailed in China. It comes with 3D cascading front grille, split headlamp cluster with LED headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, brand new bumper, bull-bar shaped silver cladding, redesigned fog lamps section, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, new LED taillamps, attractive floating roof design, and other changes.
The interior of the 2020 Hyundai Creta is entirely different from the ix25 sold in China as it adorns a dual-tone theme with minimalistic approach having less use of physical buttons and a new dash.
A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits in the middle with Blue Link connectivity offering 50 connective features, alongside a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a new flat-bottom steering wheel.
|2020 Hyundai Creta Specifications
|Units
|Engine
|1.5L petrol/1.5L diesel/1.4L petrol
|Power
|115 PS/115 PS/140 PS
|Torque
|144 Nm/250 Nm/242 Nm
|Transmission
|six-speed MT or six-speed CVT/six-speed MT or six-speed AT/ seven-speed DCT
|Mileage
|16.8 kmpl or 16.9 kmpl/ 21.4 kmpl or 18.5 kmpl/16.8 kmpl
Other key equipment include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting, smartwatch app connectivity, reverse parking camera, rear air conditioning vents, TPMS and a host of other features.
As for the powertrain, the new Hyundai Creta uses 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol as the Kia Seltos.
The 1.5-litre MPI petrol develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller turbocharged petrol unit makes 140 PS and 242 Nm. The engines, except 1.4 turbo, are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while optionally a six-speed torque converter AT for diesel and six-speed CVT for petrol with a seven-speed DCT for the turbo petrol the only choice.
The new Creta measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. More than 14,000 bookings have been made for the Creta already. The 1.5-litre petrol engine with MT returns 16.8 kmpl while the 1.5 litre petrol IVT has 16.9 kmpl, 1.4-litre turbo GDi with a seven-speed DCT returns 16.8 kmpl, the 1.5-litre diesel MT is more frugal at 21.4 kmpl and the 1.5-litre diesel AT at 18.5 kmpl.
Variant wise features:
2020 Hyundai Creta Base ‘E’
Price:
Creta E 1.5 Diesel: Rs. 9.99 Lakh
- Dual airbags
- ABS, EBD
- Rear parking sensors
- High-speed alert system
- Front occupant seatbelt reminder
- Speed-sensing door locks
- Impact-sensing auto door unlock
- Projector headlamp
- Dual-tone bumper
- Black radiator grille
- Front and rear skid plate
- LED tail-lamps
- Body-coloured rear spoiler
- Silver B- and C-pillar garnish
- 3.5-inch mono TFT multi-info display
- Grey and black interior colour scheme
- D-cut (flat-bottom) steering wheel
- Tilt-adjustable steering
- 12V power outlet
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Cooled glove box
- Air conditioner with ‘Eco coating’
- Rear air conditioner vents
- Remote central locking
- All-four power windows
- Power adjustable wing mirrors
- Lane change indicator
- Gear-shift indicator (MT only)
2020 Hyundai Creta EX
Price:
Creta EX 1.5 Petrol: Rs. 9.99 Lakh
Creta EX 1.5 Diesel: Rs. 11.49 Lakh
All Features of E Variant +
- Shark-fin antenna
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AM/FM, Bluetooth, i-Blue audio remote app, front USB charger
- Smartphone connectivity, voice recognition
- Arkamys sound system, 4 speakers, 2 tweeters
- Steering mounted audio and calling controls
2020 Hyundai Creta S
Price:
Creta S 1.5 Petrol: Rs. 11.72 Lakh
Creta S 1.5 Diesel: Rs. 12.77 Lakh
All Features of EX Variant +
- 16-inch styled steel wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Silver roof rails
- Glossy chrome front grille
- Full cloth seat fabric
- Metal finish on inside door handles
- Leather-wrapped gear knob (MT only)
- Rear USB charger
- Rear parking camera
- Driver rearview monitor
- Automatic climate control
- Cruise control
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Rear wiper with washer
- Auto light control
- Rear side-window manual curtains
2020 Hyundai Creta SX
Price:
Creta SX Petrol: Rs. 13.46 Lakh
Creta SX Petrol AT: Rs. 14.94 Lakh
Creta SX Turbo DCT – Rs. 16.16 Lakh
Creta SX Diesel: Rs. 14.51 Lakh
Creta SX Diesel AT: Rs. 15.99 Lakh
All Features of S Variant +
- 17-inch clean-silver alloy wheels
- ESC, VSM, HAC
- Rear disc brakes
- Chrome outside door handles
- Puddle lamps
- LED DRLs
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Ambient lighting
- Rear armrest with cup holder
- Adjustable rear-seat headrests
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Panoramic sunroof
- LED map and reading lamps
- Wireless charger
- Electric folding wing mirrors
- One-touch-down driver-side window
- 60:40 split rear seats
- Reclining rear backrest
2020 Hyundai Creta SX(O)
Price:
Creta SX (o) Petrol AT: Rs. 16.15 Lakh
Creta SX (o)Turbo DCT – Rs. 17.20 Lakh
Creta SX (o) Diesel: Rs. 15.79 Lakh
Creta SX (o) Diesel AT: Rs. 17.20 Lakh
All Features of SX Variant +
-
- 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Six airbags
- 7.0-inch instrument cluster
- 8-speaker Bose premium sound system
- Remote engine start-stop
- Front ventilated seats
- Powered driver’s seat
- Electric parking brake with auto-hold function