2020 Hyundai Creta Launch Expected At Auto Expo – Top 5 Changes

The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets the new design theme along with premium interior design inspired by luxury SUV’s

Hyundai commenced works on the next generation Creta last year based on the same platform from Kia Seltos launching in India next month. Early this year, the company has revealed the iX25 at the Auto Shanghai as it is basically the Creta for our market. Here are the top 5 changes expected on the next-generation Creta.

1. Front Design

Hyundai has completely redesigned the new Creta as it gets the latest design language and the major changes are at the front as the signature Hyundai grille is big. The Creta gains split headlamp setup in which LED DRL is placed on top and projector headlamps are positioned below it with a new bumper along with the fog lamps at the lower part. The side turn indicators are placed on the hood along with the DRL’s.

2. New Alloy wheels

Currently, the company is offering the Creta with 17-inch alloy wheels and we can expect the upcoming model to come with 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels. The design theme of the alloy wheel will be different from the one which is currently available on the Creta and seems inspired from recently launched Hyundai Venue.

3. Dimensions

Hyundai has increased the overall dimensions of the Creta as the iX25 measures 4,300 mm length, 1,790 mm width, 1,620 mm height and 2,610 mm wheelbase. When compared to the current generation model, the length has increased by 30 mm while width by 10 mm and wheelbase by 20 mm. But the overall height has gone down by 7 mm.

4. Dashboard & Instrument Cluster Design

The interior design of the new Creta is completely different from other models. The dashboard also gets a new design as it retains the dual-tone colour theme. The centre console gets a vertically placed huge touchscreen infotainment and the company has given a gloss black finish for the centre console, which gives a premium feel for the cabin. The instrument cluster is also expected to be completely digital.

5. Redesigned Rear Design

The rear continues the new design as the tail lamps also get a split design as the Creta comes with a full length LED light and regular lights are placed below it. The lower part of the bumper has a reverse lamp along with a reflector and it is finished in black colour with silver skid plate. The company has also given an integrated spoiler.

