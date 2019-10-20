2020 Hyundai Creta (ix25) First Pictures From Media Drive

The second-generation Hyundai Creta is expected to go on sale in India before the middle of next year with plenty of changes

We recently reported that Hyundai had begun dispatching the all-new ix25 to the dealerships in China and it will be launched in India as the second generation Creta sometime before the middle of next year. As the Chinese journalists have driven the model, the pictures showed here give a clear indication of what is in store from the top-selling mid-size SUV.

In China, the 2020 Hyundai ix25 can be booked for an initial token of 1,000 Yuan (just over Rs. 10k). As for the exterior, it comes with a thorough overhaul and most of the changes you see here will make their way into the Indian model judging by the spy shots seen locally. It derives plenty of design inspiration from the flagship Palisade eight-seater SUV.

Up front, the 2020 Hyundai ix25 or Creta comes equipped with split headlamp setup as seen in the latest crop of SUVs. It also gets a sportier radiator grille and LED headlamps along with a new bumper having horizontal fog lamps and skid plate in the lower section.

The rear also gets completely redesigned with the presence of vertical LED tail lamps and other changes to round out a new look for the five-seater.

However, the design changes may not go well with the Indian consumers considering that the existing model has been well-received over the years for its styling but we will reserve the judgment for later. For India, the new-gen Creta will be based on the same architecture as the successfully running Kia Seltos.

Moreover, both will share plenty of components with each other to save production costs. The biggest highlight of the 2020 Hyundai ix25 has to be its more modern and stylish interior with a brand new steering wheel, use of less physical buttons, a large portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, new MID, plush-looking dashboard and centre console, panoramic sunroof, around view camera, multiple driving modes, automatic climate control and so on.

It measures 2020 4,300 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a height of 1,635 mm with 2,610 mm wheelbase. At the people’s Republic, it is sold with a 1.5-litre petrol engine making 115 PS and 144 Nm.

In India, it will more likely be offered with the same powertrain options complying to BSVI regulations as the Seltos with manual and automatic transmission choices.