2020 Hyundai Creta India Debut Next Month, Launch In March

Following its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo, the new generation Hyundai Creta will likely go on sale in mid-March

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing to make a strong impact at the 2020 Auto Expo, which will be hosted at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from February 5 to 12. The South Korean auto major is expected to showcase the conceptual version of the reported AX micro SUV before its market launch sometime during the course of this year.

However, what will most likely be the highlight of the exhibits is the second generation Creta. The mid-size SUV had been ruling the roost for nearly half a decade before the arrival of Seltos from its sister brand Kia. The Creta only received minor updates during its lifespan but the Seltos’ more modern nature and packed technology have lured customers in aplenty.

The new generation Creta will be looking to get back to its numero uno status with several exterior and interior changes. It is a brand new SUV with design heavily influenced by the latest ix25 sold in China. The 2020 Hyundai Creta has already been spotted wearing camouflage on India roads and the prototypes gives a clear indication of what is in store.



The five-seater gets a thoroughly overhauled exterior with a new front fascia comprising of split headlamp setup and a redesigned bumper. The rear gets similar treatment with horizontal LED tail lamps. The mid-size SUV will likely have commonalities with the Seltos as sharing of components will reduce the production costs.

As for the performance, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will borrow engines from Kia Seltos as the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol units are expected to be employed with BSVI compliance. The 1.5-litre petrol produces 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel develops 115 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller petrol kick out 140 PS and 242 Nm in the Seltos.



The power and torque ratings will more likely be retained along with the transmission options. The interior is a radical departure compared to the existing Creta as it gets a modern and clean profile with restyled dashboard and instrument console. A large touchscreen infotainment system will be at the centre of the action and it will be accompanied by a host of driver assistive, safety and connected technologies. The new Creta will likely go on sale in the middle of March 2020.