2020 Hyundai Creta All Variants Interior Revealed – EX, S, SX, 1.4L Turbo

The second-gen Creta will be launched in the market on 17th March, and will directly put up against the likes of Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector among other similarly priced SUVs

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is all set to launch the next-gen version of the Creta in the Indian market on 17th March, and we are already familiar with majority of the features that the upcoming mid-size SUV will come equipped with. The 2020 Creta will be offered in five different variants, namely EX, S, SX and SX(O).

Since the competition is tougher than what it was back in 2015 when the first-gen Creta was launched, Hyundai is now offering lots of features with all the variants, and the cabin feels premium and loaded, right from the base E variant. Take a look at the interiors of all the trims of the upcoming 2020 Creta –

2020 Creta Base Version (E Variant) Features

Dual airbags

ABS, EBD

Rear parking sensors

High-speed alert system

Front occupant seatbelt reminder

Speed-sensing door locks

Impact-sensing auto door unlock

Projector headlamp

Dual-tone bumper

Black radiator grille

Front and rear skid plate

LED tail-lamps

Body-coloured rear spoiler

Silver B- and C-pillar garnish

3.5-inch mono TFT multi-info display

Grey and black interior colour scheme

D-cut (flat-bottom) steering wheel

Tilt-adjustable steering

12V power outlet

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glove box

Air conditioner with ‘Eco coating’

Rear air conditioner vents

Remote central locking

All-four power windows

Power adjustable wing mirrors

Lane change indicator

Gear-shift indicator (MT only)

2020 Hyundai Creta EX

Hyundai is offering a touchscreen infotainment system right from the base variant, which means that the EX trim gets a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, I-Blue remote connectivity app, voice recognition, and Arkamys sound system with four speakers and two tweeters, and steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls as well. A flat bottom steering wheel is standard across the range.

2020 Creta EX Variant (1.5 petrol 6MT, 1.5 diesel 6MT) Features

Shark-fin antenna

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AM/FM, Bluetooth, i-Blue audio remote app, front USB charger

Smartphone connectivity, voice recognition

Arkamys sound system, 4 speakers, 2 tweeters

Steering mounted audio and calling controls

2020 Hyundai Creta S

Over the EX trim, the S variant will feel a little more premium, thanks to the full cloth seat fabric, the metal finish on internal door handles, as well as the leather-wrapped gear knob. It gets cruise control switches mounted on the steering wheel, keyless entry with push button start/stop, rear side-window manual curtains and automatic climate control as well.

2020 Creta S (1.5 petrol 6MT, 1.5 diesel 6MT) Features

16-inch styled steel wheels

Front fog lamps

Silver roof rails

Glossy chrome front grille

Full cloth seat fabric

Metal finish on inside door handles

Leather-wrapped gear knob (MT only)

Rear USB charger

Rear parking camera

Driver rearview monitor

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Keyless entry and push-button start

Rear wiper with washer

Auto light control

Rear side-window manual curtains

2020 Hyundai Creta SX

In addition to the S variant, the SX trim gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, a rear armrest with cup holder, adjustable rear-seat headrests, reclining back rests, a wireless charger up front, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, and most importantly, a panoramic sunroof too. Apart from the standard safety features, the SX and above trims get ESC, VSM, HAC as well.

2020 Creta SX Features

17-inch clean-silver alloy wheels

ESC, VSM, HAC

Rear disc brakes

Chrome outside door handles

Puddle lamps

LED DRLs

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Rear armrest with cup holder

Adjustable rear-seat headrests

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Panoramic sunroof

LED map and reading lamps

Wireless charger

Electric folding wing mirrors

One-touch-down driver-side window

60:40 split rear seats

Reclining rear backrest

2020 Hyundai Creta SX(O)

While the SX trim is already so well packed, the top of the line SX(O) brings some more additions to the table, which makes it one of the most plush interiors in the mid-size SUV segment. It gets a 7-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, front ventilated seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat, and an electric parking brake with auto-hold function.

2020 Creta SX(O) Features

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Six airbags

7.0-inch instrument cluster

8-speaker Bose premium sound system

Remote engine start-stop

Front ventilated seats

Powered driver’s seat

Electric parking brake with auto-hold function

While the rest of the variants get dual airbags as standard, the SX(O) variant gets six airbags.