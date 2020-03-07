2020 Hyundai Creta All Variants Interior Revealed – EX, S, SX, 1.4L Turbo

The second-gen Creta will be launched in the market on 17th March, and will directly put up against the likes of Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector among other similarly priced SUVs
Hyundai Motor India Ltd is all set to launch the next-gen version of the Creta in the Indian market on 17th March, and we are already familiar with majority of the features that the upcoming mid-size SUV will come equipped with. The 2020 Creta will be offered in five different variants, namely EX, S, SX and SX(O).
Since the competition is tougher than what it was back in 2015 when the first-gen Creta was launched, Hyundai is now offering lots of features with all the variants, and the cabin feels premium and loaded, right from the base E variant. Take a look at the interiors of all the trims of the upcoming 2020 Creta –
2020 Creta Base Version (E Variant) Features
- Dual airbags
- ABS, EBD
- Rear parking sensors
- High-speed alert system
- Front occupant seatbelt reminder
- Speed-sensing door locks
- Impact-sensing auto door unlock
- Projector headlamp
- Dual-tone bumper
- Black radiator grille
- Front and rear skid plate
- LED tail-lamps
- Body-coloured rear spoiler
- Silver B- and C-pillar garnish
- 3.5-inch mono TFT multi-info display
- Grey and black interior colour scheme
- D-cut (flat-bottom) steering wheel
- Tilt-adjustable steering
- 12V power outlet
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Cooled glove box
- Air conditioner with ‘Eco coating’
- Rear air conditioner vents
- Remote central locking
- All-four power windows
- Power adjustable wing mirrors
- Lane change indicator
- Gear-shift indicator (MT only)
2020 Hyundai Creta EX
Hyundai is offering a touchscreen infotainment system right from the base variant, which means that the EX trim gets a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, I-Blue remote connectivity app, voice recognition, and Arkamys sound system with four speakers and two tweeters, and steering mounted audio and Bluetooth controls as well. A flat bottom steering wheel is standard across the range.
2020 Creta EX Variant (1.5 petrol 6MT, 1.5 diesel 6MT) Features
- Shark-fin antenna
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AM/FM, Bluetooth, i-Blue audio remote app, front USB charger
- Smartphone connectivity, voice recognition
- Arkamys sound system, 4 speakers, 2 tweeters
- Steering mounted audio and calling controls
2020 Hyundai Creta S
Over the EX trim, the S variant will feel a little more premium, thanks to the full cloth seat fabric, the metal finish on internal door handles, as well as the leather-wrapped gear knob. It gets cruise control switches mounted on the steering wheel, keyless entry with push button start/stop, rear side-window manual curtains and automatic climate control as well.
2020 Creta S (1.5 petrol 6MT, 1.5 diesel 6MT) Features
- 16-inch styled steel wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Silver roof rails
- Glossy chrome front grille
- Full cloth seat fabric
- Metal finish on inside door handles
- Leather-wrapped gear knob (MT only)
- Rear USB charger
- Rear parking camera
- Driver rearview monitor
- Automatic climate control
- Cruise control
- Keyless entry and push-button start
- Rear wiper with washer
- Auto light control
- Rear side-window manual curtains
2020 Hyundai Creta SX
In addition to the S variant, the SX trim gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, a rear armrest with cup holder, adjustable rear-seat headrests, reclining back rests, a wireless charger up front, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, and most importantly, a panoramic sunroof too. Apart from the standard safety features, the SX and above trims get ESC, VSM, HAC as well.
2020 Creta SX Features
- 17-inch clean-silver alloy wheels
- ESC, VSM, HAC
- Rear disc brakes
- Chrome outside door handles
- Puddle lamps
- LED DRLs
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Ambient lighting
- Rear armrest with cup holder
- Adjustable rear-seat headrests
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Panoramic sunroof
- LED map and reading lamps
- Wireless charger
- Electric folding wing mirrors
- One-touch-down driver-side window
- 60:40 split rear seats
- Reclining rear backrest
2020 Hyundai Creta SX(O)
While the SX trim is already so well packed, the top of the line SX(O) brings some more additions to the table, which makes it one of the most plush interiors in the mid-size SUV segment. It gets a 7-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, front ventilated seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat, and an electric parking brake with auto-hold function.
2020 Creta SX(O) Features
- 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Six airbags
- 7.0-inch instrument cluster
- 8-speaker Bose premium sound system
- Remote engine start-stop
- Front ventilated seats
- Powered driver’s seat
- Electric parking brake with auto-hold function
While the rest of the variants get dual airbags as standard, the SX(O) variant gets six airbags.