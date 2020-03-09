2020 Hyundai Creta E Vs Kia Seltos HTE – Base Trim Features Comparison

Kia has priced the base HTE petrol variant of the Seltos at Rs 9.89 lakh, and diesel at Rs 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom), and Hyundai is expected to offer the 2020 Creta E at a similar price

It’s a well-known fact that the upcoming second-gen Hyundai Creta shares its underpinnings with its cousin, the Kia Seltos. While there are a lot of similarities in the mechanical department, it is safe to say that both the SUVs have their own unique identities, and the differences are visible both inside and outside the cabin.

Hyundai will launch the new-gen Creta in India on March 17, and the car will directly rival the immensely popular Kia Seltos. Top-end trims of both the vehicles are loaded up to the brim with features and will go neck and neck, but how well do their base variants stack up against each other? Take a read to find out.

2020 Hyundai Creta E Vs Kia Seltos HTE Powertrains

The Kia Seltos’s base variant is the HTE trim, which is offered with the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine produces 115 PS power and 142 Nm torque, while oil burner is rated at 115 PS/250 Nm. However, the car’s 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit is reserved for the higher trims.

The 2020 Creta will only be using the Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel powertrain for the base E trim, while the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol variant will be EX. Transmission duties on both the Kia Seltos HTE (diesel and petrol) and the Hyundai Creta E are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

2020 Hyundai Creta E Vs Kia Seltos HTE Exterior

The Kia Seltos’ base HTE trim comes equipped with external features like projector headlamps, a shark-fin antenna and 16-inch steel wheels. The 2020 Hyundai Creta E will get projector headlamps as standard, as well as front and rear skid plates, LED tail lamps, silver garnish for B and C-pillars.

2020 Hyundai Creta E Vs Kia Seltos HTE Interior and Features

Inside the cabin, the Kia Seltos HTE follows an all-black theme, and comes with fabric seats. On the contrary, Hyundai will offer the upcoming Creta E with a dual-tone grey and black interior colour scheme.

On the feature front, the Seltos HTE gets a 2-Din audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, four speakers, all four power windows, manually adjustable driver’s seat, tilt-adjustable steering with audio controls, key-less entry, front centre armrest with storage, a sunglass holder and rear AC vents as well.

The base trim of the new Hyundai Creta will be offered with features like a 3.5-inch mono TFT multi-info display, flat-bottom steering wheel with tilt adjustment, a 12V power outlet, cooled glove box, power adjustable wing mirrors and power windows for all doors, rear AC vents and air conditioning with ‘Eco’ coating.

2020 Hyundai Creta E Vs Kia Seltos HTE Safety

In terms of safety, the Kia Seltos is being offered with dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, a high-speed alert system, driver and front passenger seatbelt reminder, and rear parking sensors as standard. It is safe to say that the 2020 Creta’s base variant will be on par with the Seltos HTE in terms of safety.

2020 Hyundai Creta E Vs Kia Seltos HTE Price

Kia Motors currently retails the Seltos at a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh for the base petrol trim, while the diesel HTE variant costs Rs 10.34 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, we expect Hyundai to price the upcoming Creta’s entry-level trim around the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, which means that it could undercut the Seltos. However, the prices will likely be introductory and will be marginally hiked later.

2020 Hyundai Creta E Vs Kia Seltos HTE Comparison Verdict

As can be seen that the entry-level variants of both the cars prove to be extensively value for money, since the feature list on both the mid-size SUVs feels at par with each other. While the 2020 Hyundai Creta E could benefit from its introductory pricing, in the beginning, we believe that the decision of the buyers will solely rely on their tastes and preferences.