2020 Hyundai Creta Diesel Vs 2020 Tata Harrier – Price Comparison

The 2020 Tata Harrier gets a sole 2.0L diesel engine that puts out 170 PS power and 350 Nm torque, while the 1.5L oil burner on the Creta produces 115 PS/250 Nm

Hyundai has launched the much anticipated new-gen version of the Creta in the Indian market, and the mid-size SUV directly puts up against the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, while also competes against the larger MG Hector and the recently updated Tata Harrier. While the Harrier is the priciest of the lot, the new Creta diesel is on the other end with the most affordable pricing on the list.

How does the newly launched Creta’s pricing stack up against the most pricey SUV in the segment, the Tata Harrier? Since the latter is available with a diesel powertrain only, take a read below to compare its variant-wise price with the Hyundai Creta diesel –

Hyundai Creta Tata Harrier Variant Price* Variant Price* E MT Rs 9.99 lakh EX MT Rs 11.49 lakh S MT Rs 12.77 lakh XE MT Rs 13.69 lakh SX MT Rs 14.51 lakh XM MT Rs 15 lakh SX AT Rs 15.99 lakh XMA AT Rs 16.25 lakh SX (O) MT Rs 15.79 lakh XT MT Rs 16.25 lakh SX (O) AT Rs 17.20 lakh XZ MT Rs 17.50 lakh XZA AT Rs 18.80 lakh XZ+ MT Rs 18.75 lakh XZA+ AT Rs 19.99 lakh XZ Dark Edition MT Rs 17.70 lakh XZA Dark Edition AT Rs 19 lakh XZ+ Dark Edition MT Rs 18.95 lakh XZA+ Dark Edition AT Rs 20.25 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom

The E variant is the entry-level trim of the diesel Creta, and is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it undercuts the base XE trim of the Harrier by Rs 3.7 lakh. The top-end manual trim of the diesel Creta retails at Rs 15.79 lakh, whereas the top-end manual variant of the Harrier will set you back by Rs 18.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The top-end automatic trims of both the cars also have a difference of over Rs 3 lakh between them, since the diesel Creta SX (O) AT is priced at Rs 17.20 lakh, while Tata retails the Harrier XZA+ Dark Edition AT at Rs 20.25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The price difference can be attributed to the fact that the Hyundai Creta comes with a 1.5L diesel motor, which generates 115 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm of peak torque, whereas Tata has equipped the Harrier with FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that puts out 170 PS of power and 350 Nm torque.

Transmission duties on both the cars are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an automatic transmission is optional with both of them. Interestingly, the Harrier recently received a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, which is actually sourced from Hyundai.