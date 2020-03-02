2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Open Officially In India At Rs. 25,000

2020 Hyundai Creta will be launched with BSVI 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and it will go on sale from 17th March with many segment-first features

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has the second generation Creta as its next biggest launch for the domestic market. Having introduced the third-gen Grand i10 Nios last year, Hyundai will be bringing a thorough makeover to its other key volume sellers, the Creta. Additionally, the all-new i20 waiting to make its global debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show on March 3 will also be launched by the middle of this year.

Thus, effectively making Hyundai’s reliable trio of best-sellers extending their lifespan further with modern design, interior and advanced features as well as technologies. The South Korean auto major has today announced the commencement of the new Creta’s bookings for an initial refundable token of Rs. 25,000 ahead of its launch on 17th of this month and it has a serious rival to worry about.

The existing Creta has been a huge success story for Hyundai as it dominated the mid-size SUV segment with ease and spurred many manufacturers to have a go at this lucrative space having high volume nature. However, the arrival of Kia Seltos in August 2019 did turn the tables around in its favour. With wider engine choices and packed features list, the Seltos managed to outsell Creta on a consistent basis.

The all-new Hyundai Creta will take the fight straight to the Seltos in every manner possible. It resembles the latest ix25 sold in China and gets a completely redesigned exterior with split headlamp cluster, LED Daytime Running Lights, sharper styling cues and a compact rear end with new LED tail lamps. It will have plenty in common with the Seltos as powertrains will be shared.

The 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with BSVI compliance will be part of the equation. The former will be capable of producing 115 PS and 144 Nm while the latter will develop 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both will be mated to either a six-speed manual or each distinctive automatic transmission. A 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine could be added to the new Hyundai Creta’s lineup later.

As for the features, it will boast a large touchscreen infotainment system in a similar size as the Seltos and the interior, in particular, has several differences compared to the one seen on the ix25. It will also have Blue Link connectivity based technologies.