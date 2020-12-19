The entry-level E variant of the 2020 Hyundai Creta is installed with a four camera system for around view monitoring and easy parking

The Creta nameplate has been making a strong impact ever since it made its domestic debut more than half a decade ago. With the competition heating up, Hyundai introduced the second generation Creta in March 2020 after showcasing it at the 2020 Auto Expo. It helped in Hyundai getting back to the top of the sales charts as it beat Kia Seltos with ease and it continues to reign as the best-seller monthly.

The popularity of the new-gen Hyundai Creta is so much that it often ends up as the most sold SUV in the country. The five-seater is offered in three engine choices: a 1.5-litre four-pot naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The bigger gasoline mill kicks out a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque.

The lone oil-burner develops 115 PS and 250 Nm while the turbo petrol makes 140 PS and 242 Nm. Besides an expansive engine lineup, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is loaded to the gills with comfort, convenience and connectivity in mid. The packed features list is one of the main reasons why customers prefer the Creta over other SUVs in the segment and it comes with a host of optional accessories as well.

Many custom firms have taken advantage of the Creta brand name and with like-minded owners/enthusiasts, we have seen some spicy modifications over the years. The video mentioned above shows an entry-level E trim equipped 2020 Hyundai Creta being added with a 360-degree camera for parking convenience while the interior is also customised.

The camera for viewing is incorporated onto the front grille while two more can be found on the left and right hand sides (each on the Outside Rear View Mirrors) and one at the rear. On the inside, the modified interior carries a two-tone theme with ice pearl finish to the soft seats. The steering wheel, armrests and doorpads are blackened for a sportier look along with multi-layer damping and new audio.

The exterior The Creta competes against Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and MG Hector. More new mid-size SUVs will join the fray over the next three years as brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Ford and Mahindra are eyeing a large pie in the hotly contested space.