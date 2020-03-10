2020 Hyundai Creta Base EX Variant Explained In A Walkaround Video

2020 Hyundai Creta will launch on March 17 and will be sold in three engine variants – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol

The second-generation Hyundai Creta will launch on March 17 in India. While the new model will rival the Kia Seltos, it will share the platform and the engine options with its biggest adversary. The new model will be available in E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). However, the most affordable grade for the petrol engine variant will be the EX trim. Our exclusive video details the new Hyundai Creta EX.

In spite of being an entry-level model, the 2020 Hyundai Creta EX will be sufficiently feature-laden. Of course, it will come with all the bells and whistles of the E grade, which include projector headlights, dual-tone bumper, front and rear skid plates, LED taillamps, cooled glove compartment, power-adjustable wing mirrors and gear shift indicator.

Other than this, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will additionally get a shark-fin antenna, an

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AM/FM, Bluetooth, i-Blue audio remote app, front USB charger, Smartphone connectivity, voice recognition, Arkamys sound system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, and steering-mounted audio and calling controls.

The EX version of the new Creta will miss out on many features that are available on the S grade, which include foglamps, chrome door handles, silver roof rails, metal finish on the inside door handle, automatic climate control, keyless entry and push-button start/stop and cruise control.

Like we said, EX will be the base grade for the petrol engine variant. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, however, will be available even in the E grade. The base petrol motor on offer is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated unit that outputs 115PS and 144Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a CVT. It will have an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 16.8 kmpl.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor outputs 115PS and 250Nm. Transmission options for the oil-burner include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit. It will have an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 21.4 kmpl. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol option, on the other hand, will be available only on the SX and SX(O) trims. It will output 140PS and 242 Nm, and will come mated to a 7-speed DCT. Its ARAI-test fuel efficiency will be rated at 16.8 kmpl.