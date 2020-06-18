2020 Honda WR-V Spotted Ahead Of Imminent Launch In India

2020 Honda WR-V gets mild cosmetic updates while both petrol and diesel engines with BSVI compliance will be utilised

Honda Cars India is preparing to launch a couple of new products in the domestic market as the fifth generation City is slated to arrive next month while the launch of the 2020MY WR-V is expected in the coming days. The reservations for the upcoming crossover for an initial token of Rs. 21,000 have been taken across showrooms for a few days now and it has indeed been reaching showrooms.

The 2020 Honda WR-V gets mild updates to stretch the lifespan of the existing model. The design changes include a restyled front grille, new projector headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, black horizontal slats below the chrome bar housing Honda badge, underbody skid plate, front bumper with black bezels for the fog lamps and bonnet with character lines.

The diesel variant of the 2020 Honda WR-V is expected to get a set of newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels while the petrol version could retain the old design. To be retailed in SV and VX variants, the 2020 Honda WR-V will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and others in the compact SUV segment.

Amidst mild design updates, the 2020 Honda WR-V does not get any substantial interior revisions as it continue to be carried forward from the previous model. Both the petrol and diesel engines will receive BSVI updates, as the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 90 PS. The 1.5-litre diesel motor kicks out 100 PS.

The Japanese manufacturer is not expected to offer any automatic transmission with the 2020 Honda WR-V range as only the manual gearbox will be used. On the inside, the seat upholstery appears to be new but the basic centre console and dashboard layout along with the use of materials will be identical.

Some of the important features include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, multi-info display, sunroof, automatic climate control, cruise control, dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System with EBD, reverse parking sensors and camera and so on.