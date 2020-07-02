2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 8.49 Lakh

2020 Honda WR-V gets updates to the design and is sold with BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines

Honda Cars India has today announced the launch of the updated WR-V in the domestic market, following months of expectations. The bookings for the 2020 WR-V is already underway for an initial token of Rs. 5,000 and is priced between Rs. 8.49 lakh for the entry-level petrol variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 10.99 lakh for the range-topping diesel model (both prices, ex-showroom).

Compared to the outgoing model, the changes in the new version are not too dramatic as only subtle exterior and interior updates have been deployed. On the outside, the 2020 Honda WR-V features a revised chrome grille with black horizontal vents while the front end also comprises of redesigned LED projector headlights with integrated DRLs, and an updated bumper to bring a refreshing vibe into the mix. The rear gets C-shaped LED tail lamps.

Petrol (BS-6) Diesel (BS-6) SV MT Rs 849,900 Rs 979,900 VX MT Rs 969,900 Rs 10,99,900

Just as the exterior, the cabin also gets minor updates. Sharing platform and body structure with the Jazz, the WR-V (Winsome Runabout Vehicle) made its global debut at the 2016 Sao Paulo International Motor Show and it primarily targets customers looking for a compact crossover in South America and India. Underpinned by the Honda Global Small Car architecture, the WR-V has been decently received among local buyers.

Commenting on the launch of New WR-V, Mr Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Honda WR-V, the premium Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle features the brand’s global DNA and has been very well accepted by almost 1 lakh customers in India. We constantly work towards creating products that appeal to our customers and are extremely delighted to introduce the New WR-V with bolder new looks and feature enrichments. We are confident that the renewed WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers.”

“We have offered the New WR-V in both Petrol and Diesel in BS-6 regime to offer wider choice to our customers depending on their requirement.,” he added.

The 2020 Honda WR-V continues to compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. With the competition rising to new heights and at least three more compact SUVs are arriving in the coming months, the WR-V certainly has its work cut out. It has been in business since March 2017 and gets subtle interior revisions in the new model.

It is equipped with new seat upholstery, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electric sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control system, keyless entry, push button start/stop, cruise control, front centre armrest, etc.

The Digipad 2.0 enables in-built satellite Linked Turn-by-Turn navigation, live traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, voice command, messages, bluetooth handsfree telephony and audio and wireless infrared remote. As for the performance, it uses the BSVI compliant 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre Diesel engines. The former is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 88 bhp and 110 Nm while the latter kicks out 98 bhp and 200 Nm.

The gasoline motor is coupled with a five-speed manual transmission while the diesel gets a six-speed MT. Offered in six colours namely Premium Amber Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Platinum White Pear, the 2020 Honda WR-V gets 3 years/unlimited km warranty as standard.