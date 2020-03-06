2020 Honda WR-V Bookings Open Officially; Launch Later This Month

2020 Honda WR-V gets exterior updates and interior changes; powered by BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engines

Honda Cars India has commenced bookings of the WR-V in the domestic market. The pre-launch reservations are officially underway for an initial refundable token of Rs. 21,000 across all authorised dealerships present in the country.

The Japanese manufacturer has added exterior updates and new features, and is powered by BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engines. The 2020 Honda WR-V has also been confirmed to go on sale later this month. Up front, the updated compact crossover comes equipped with revised front grille as the honeycomb pattern is replaced, flanked by LED projector headlights.

The overall design is accentuated by the presence of integrated sharper LED Daytime Running Lights and position lamps. The front end also boasts LED fog lamps. The rear features LED combination lamp among other subtle updates. Other notable design updates include restyled front bumper and silver skid plate for under body protection.

The brand has been selling the WR-V since March 2017 and it has endured decent success. It rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and others. Honda continues to stick by the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with the WR-V. However, they are updated to meet the stringent BSVI emission norms.

The petrol engine is expected to produce the same power and torque outputs at 89 bhp and 110 Nm respectively while the diesel unit currently kicks out 98 bhp and 200 Nm. Both are paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and no confirmation on the automatic gearboxes are made yet.

The sub-four-metre SUV segment has seen tight competition in recent years and just last year, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 were introduced. They certainly have eaten into the volumes of the WR-V, which is expected to make a comeback with the facelifted version.