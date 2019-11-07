The 2020 Honda Rebel received few minor cosmetic updates and is powered by an updated Euro-V compliant 471 cc parallel-twin PGM-FI engine

Honda has showcased the 2020 Rebel 500 cruiser at EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy. The 2020 Edition of the cruiser has received minor cosmetic updates and some new features. The cruiser is available with three new colour options- Matte Armored Silver, Graphite Black and Matte Blue Jeans Metallic.

The first thing that will catch everyone’s attention is the new round LED headlamp that replaced the stock halogen unit of its predecessor. The cruiser also features a new LED taillight at the rear and LED side turn indicators.

The Rebel 500 Bobber styling is further reflected by its raked 11.2-liter fuel tank and a flat handlebar. The cruiser features an updated round compact LCD unit with negative display that features a new gear position indicator and fuel consumption display while the ignition positioned below the left side of fuel tank adds an old school feeling.

The Rebel 500 ‘S’ model will be available with Matte Axis Grey Metallic Colour option and factory fit accessories including, headlight cowl with a smokescreen, retro front fork cover and gaiters, and a special diamond styled stitched seat.

The motorcycle can also be customized by removing the pillion pad and rear footpeg. Honda has also refreshed the accessory lineup with a new rear rack, backrest, tank pads, and meter visor. The 2020 Honda Rebel is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, four-stroke, PGM-FI engine.

The Euro-V unit coupled with a six-speed gearbox produces about 34 kW of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The six-speed gearbox now also gets a slipper clutch as standard. The Rebel 500 uses a tubular frame.

The cruiser depends on a 41mm front forks and a 5 step preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. It relies on disc brake on both ends to bring it to a halt. A dual-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

The Rebel 500 uses a standard-sized 130/90-16 section front and 150/80-16 rear tyres sourced from Dunlop.