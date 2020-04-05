2020 Honda PCX150 Maxi Scooter Unveiled, Gets 4 New Colours

Unveiled in Thailand, the 2020 Honda PCX150 maxi scooter comes with as many as four new colour schemes while its 149cc liquid-cooled engine continues with any updates

Honda, the Japanese two-wheeler giant, has just unveiled the 2020 Honda PCX150 maxi scooter. The new model is merely a minor update of the previous version and the only thing that sets it apart from the earlier iteration is the new set of paint options that comprise four new schemes.

Our favourite of the lot is a black paint option that makes the scooter looks dashing with several red highlights found on the front fascia of the scooter and moving across the apron and to the edges of the seat. The new scooter is also available in a white paint scheme with similar red highlights.

And in case you need even a more flamboyant setup, you can choose from either grey or red paint options that come with very bold gold-finished alloy wheels. However, it should be noted here that apart from the colour schemes, there is nothing else that’s new about the cosmetic package of the 2020 Honda PCX150.

The maxi scooter offers the same futuristic styling that was the highlight of the previous version and comes with the same stylish bodywork and LED lighting fixtures. It also continues to come with the ‘Honda Smart Controller’, which is, in essence, a blue backlit LED knob that can help you lock or unlock and open the seat and the fuel lid along with even acting as an ignition switch.

Other than this, the Honda PCX150 also gets a Smart Key system, all-digital instrument cluster and a USB charging socket. Yet another highlight of the equipment package is a welcome light, which is something that is often found on some of the well-equipped cars out there.

Nothing has changed in terms of specifications. The Honda PCX150 continues to be powered by a 149cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 13.3bhp and a peak torque of 14Nm. The motor comes mated to a CVT. The new model is likely to go on sale in Southeast Asian markets in the coming weeks but its India launch is very unlikely as it would be tough pricing this scooter competitively.