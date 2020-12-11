2020 Honda Jazz Score 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

Currently in its fourth-gen avatar globally, the Honda Jazz is retailed as the Honda Fit in countries like Japan, Sri Lanka, China, Taiwan among others

The 2020 Honda Jazz was recently crash tested by Euro NCAP, and the hatchback went secured a perfect 5-star rating. The Honda Jazz managed to excel in all the tests performed by Euro NCAP, and received a decent rating in all parameters, including 87 per cent in adult occupant protection, 83 per cent in child occupant protection, 80 per cent in vulnerable road users protection and 76 per cent in safety assists; all out of 100.

The Jazz that was tested came equipped with a plethora of safety features, including driver and passenger airbags, driver knee airbag, side head and side chest airbags for driver, co-driver and rear as well as center airbag for driver and front passenger. Apart from that, it also came with ISOFIX child seat mounts, seat-belt reminder, Autonomous Emergency Braking in different conditions, Speed Assistance and Lane Assist System as well.

The vehicle chosen is probably the range-topping variant of the 2020 Honda Jazz which comes equipped with all the bells and whistles. However, it should be noted that the safety rating applies to all the variants, right from the base SE trim to the top-end Crosstar EX, on both the left-hand drive and right-hand drive models.

Powering the 2020 Honda Jazz is a 1.5-litre i-MMD (intelligent-Multi Mode Drive) petrol engine that is coupled to an electric motor. The petrol engine puts out 97 PS of max power and 131 Nm of peak torque, while the electric motor has a max power output of 109 PS, as well as a 253 Nm peak torque rating. The engine is mated to an e-CVT gearbox as standard.

As of now, Honda has no plans of bringing the new-gen Jazz to the Indian market, and for now, the previous-gen version continues. The premium hatch was updated a few months ago, and is currently priced between Rs 7.49 – 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda Jazz puts up against the likes of the new Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza as well as the Tata Altroz in the Indian market.