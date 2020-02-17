2020 Honda Jazz (New-Gen Honda Fit) Launched In Japan

2020 Honda Jazz has been launched in Japan in a price range of 19,97,600 to 21,86,800 Yen, it is being sold with both petrol and petrol-hybrid engine options

The 2020 Honda Jazz has been launched in Japan as the new Fit. The new model is on sale in a price bracket of 19,97,600 to 21,86,800 Yen, which is equivalent of Rs. 10.13 to 14.22 lakh. Highlights of the new Fit include a completely new design and modern engine options that include petrol and petrol-hybrid units.

The 2020 Honda Fit (aka Jazz) is 3,995 mm long, 1,695 mm wide and 1,515 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,530 mm. While it’s not known if this car would ever make it to the Indian shores, it will surely go on to lock horns with Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 and Tata Altroz if it’s ever launched locally.

The petrol engine variant of the new Jazz is powered by a 1.3-litre naturally-aspirated engine that produces a max power of 98PS and a peak torque of 118Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT, while a 4WD system is optional. In fact, the 4WD option is even present on the hybrid powertrain variant. Of course, bringing this option to India would make little sense as 4WD is mostly reserved to SUVs.

Speaking of the hybrid powertrain, it comes with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that works in conjunction with an electric generator motor and an electric propulsion motor. The system gets its juice from a Lithium-ion battery and the entire setup comes mated to a fixed-gear transmission. The peak power-torque is rated at 109PS-253Nm.

The 2020 Honda Jazz is pretty well kitted-out when it comes to comfort and convenience enhancing features. The list of goodies includes LED headlamps, LED foglamps, LED taillamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and telephone controls, leather seat upholstery, and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

The new Jazz has gone on sale in Japan in five trim options, viz.- Basic, Home, Ness, Crosstar, and Luxe. Out of these, the Crosstar is a pseudo-crossover variant that looks a tad more rugged. Like we said, currently, there are no plans for launching this car in India but it surely looks like a worthy rival to hot-sellers like Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.