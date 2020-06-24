2020 Honda Grazia BS6 Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 73,336

2020 Honda Grazia BS6 is powered by the 125 cc HET engine and it gets a special warranty package of six years

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today announced the launch of BSVI compliant Grazia 125 in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 73,336 (ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana) for the Standard variant. There is also a range-topping Deluxe version of the Grazia 125 made available. The new scooter comes with industry-first special warranty package of six years (three years standard + three years extended warranty).

Speaking on the launch of the 2020 Honda Grazia BSVI, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India told that the new scooter is “here to dazzle the young riders” and is claimed to have “superior eSP technology, innovative new features and edgy styling truly make it a ‘Stunning Genius’”

The four different colour choices available are Mat Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Axis Grey and the dispatches will begin from this week across the country. It features a 125 cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) BSVI PGM-FI engine powered by eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology and there is the patented ACG starter motor, which is claimed to ensure quick, silent, jolt-free start every single time.



The new instrument display gives information such as distance to empty, average fuel efficiency and real-time fuel efficiency. The Japanese manufacturer has also presented an idling stop system and side stand indicator with engine cut-off for safety. The unique Honda ACG Starter uses the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery and thus eliminating a conventional starter motor leading to no gear meshing noises.

The efficient use of decompression with slightly opened exhaust valves and Swing Back features help in easy engine start. The tumble flow technology through integrated die-casting process has also improved. The PGM-FI tech injects right amount of fuel in cylinder based on specific engine data and constant feedback from six sensors.



Some of the highlighting features in the 2020 Honda Grazia 125 BSVI includes a new LED DC headlamp with constant illumination during slow speeds and night riding, engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch with single switch controlling both, new multi-functional switch for the opening of seat and fuel lid with flick of a finger.

The telescopic suspension with increased ground clearance of 16 mm is said to make the ride smoother while the LED split position lamp, jet inspired rear winkers, black alloy wheels in Deluxe variant and more chiselled tail lamp alongside 3D logo emblem on side panel and split grab rail elevate the modern styling. The overall engine friction is reduced courtesy of offset cylinder, compact weight crankshaft and piston.

Other noteworthy technologies include the three-step adjustable rear suspension, re-designed under seat storage, more premium front glove box, Combi Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer tech for distributing braking force between front and rear wheels simultaneously.