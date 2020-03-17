2020 Honda Forza 300 Revealed Globally, India Launch In 2021

The Forza 300 maxi scooter weighs a massive 182 kg, but on the flip side, its under-seat storage can store two full face helmets

Honda has unveiled the 2020 model of the Forza 300 maxi scooter in the international markets, and the scooter is expected to make its way to the Indian market by early 2021. The updated scooter comes with a red-stitched leather seat, red rim tape and a grey top-box with 45 litres of storage capacity.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, the Forza 300 maxi scooter remains the same. It comes with features like an adjustable screen, full-LED lighting, smart key and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The Forza 300 is also the first Honda scooter to come with Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) feature, which helps in regaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the speed of the front and the rear wheel.

The maxi scooter draws power from a 279 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, four-valve engine that puts out 24.8 of maximum power at 7000 rpm. It has a length of 2142 mm, a width of 754 mm, a 1510 mm long wheelbase and stands 1471 mm tall. The seat height is rated at 780 mm, and the scooter weighs 182 kg.

The suspension duties are handled by 33 mm telescopic forks up front, along with pre-load adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear. The Forza 300 comes equipped with a 15-inch tyre up front, and a 14-incher at the rear. The braking is taken care of with a 256 mm disc at the front, coupled with a 240 mm rear disc brake, along with dual-channel ABS.

Also, Honda has released a limited-edition variant of the 2020 Forza 300 as well, and the said model sports a unique grey and black paint scheme. It should be noted that this trim is limited to 100 units only.

Honda is yet to confirm details about the Indian-spec Forza 300, including its price and launch date. We expect the scooter to be launched around early 2021, and be priced at about Rs 2.5 – 3 lakh (ex-showroom). If brought to the Indian market next year, the Forza 300 will have no direct rival in the country, and the maxi scooter will truly be one of its kind.