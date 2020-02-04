2020 Honda Dio BS6 Teased With New Features; Launch Soon In India

2020 Honda Dio BS6 gets added equipment and LED headlamp; will use a BSVI compliant engine with fuel injection technology

Honda 2Wheelers India has today released teaser video of the BSVI compliant Dio scooter ahead of its expected launch in the coming days. The video showcases the new features that will be present on the 2020 model. The Japanese manufacturer is certainly taking the new Dio seriously and to justify the price increase coming along with the BSVI updates, it will gain new equipment as well.

The most obvious highlight of the teaser has been the LED headlamp that stands in place of the halogen unit found in the outgoing model while the LED Daytime Running Light has been retained and is situated near the handlebar. The design has also been made sportier bearing in mind that the Dio attracts young audiences in the majority.

The body panels appear to be a lot bolder and the use of faux carbon fibre material enhances the premium appeal of the 2020 Honda Dio. The prototype featured in the teaser video is that of the DX grade and the base variant may not get the LED headlamp treatment to keep its pricing on a lower slab. It may as well miss out of features such as disc brake in a similar fashion to the Activa 6G.

Following the 125 cc Activa late last year, Honda introduced the another BSVI scooter in the form of the thoroughly updated Activa 6G only a few weeks ago, priced at Rs. 63,912 for Std and Rs. 65,412 for Deluxe variant (both prices, ex-showroom). The powertrain will also likely be shared with the Activa 6G, just as other mechanical components.

It will use a 109.5 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine equipped with PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection) to meet the stringent BSVI emission standards and it may as well improve the fuel economy. The engine is good enough to develop 7.96 PS maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. It is paired with an updated automatic transmission.

In addition, the 2020 Honda Dio BSVI will also likely get the Silent Start technology for quieter engine start. We do not know if the telescopic front forks will make its way into the new Dio and braking will be handled by front disc and rear drum brakes in the top-end variant with CBS as standard.