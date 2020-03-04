2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Set To Be Launched In India Tomorrow

The 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin gets a new 1,084 cc parallel twin engine that replaces the 999 cc motor of its predecessor i.e. CRF1000L Africa Twin

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will be launching the 2020 Africa Twin in the country tomorrow i.e. March 5, 2020. As compared to its predecessor, the new CRF1100L Africa Twin gets a host of updates, including a major update to the powertrain of the bike, and a new design as well. The updated bike gets a revamped fairing and comes equipped with a lighter frame.

The bike was originally revealed in two variants in September last year – the Africa Twin and the Africa Twin Adventure Sports; which is the long-distance touring version. Honda is yet to confirm whether it will bring both the products to our country, or just the Africa Twin. The outgoing motorcycle came equipped with a DCT automatic gearbox only, but this this time the 2020 Africa Twin could also be offered with an optional manual gearbox.

The 999 cc engine of the CRF1000L Africa Twin has been replaced by 1,084 cc, parallel-twin motor that belts out 102 PS of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Honda claims that the DCT variant weighs 236 kg and returns a fuel efficiency of 20.8 kmpl, while the manual transmission version weighs 226 kg, and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.4 kmpl.

The 2020 Africa Twin comes with six riding mode, namely Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road, along with two other customisable riding modes. However, the default riding modes do allow customisation to some extent, including three levels of wheelie control system and the Sports mode in the DCT variant, which provides three levels of gear ratios. The CRF1100L sports a 21-inch wheel up front, and an 18-incher with wire spoke alloys, covered in tubed tyres.

In terms of features, the bike packs Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), cornering ABS, wheelie control, cruise control, rear-lift control along with cornering lights. The Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin also gets a 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen that now comes with Bluetooth connectivity, as well as Apple CarPlay.

While the price for the CRF1100L Africa Twin is yet to be determined for the country, we expect it to be priced around the Rs 14.5 lakh mark, which is Rs 1 lakh more than the CRF1000L currently on sale in the market. Upon launch, the new Honda ADV will continue to compete against the likes of BMW R 1250 GS and the Triumph Tiger 1200 in India.