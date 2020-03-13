2020 Honda Civic Facelift Debuts In Malaysia

The mid-cycle update for the Honda Civic sedan has been introduced in Malaysia, where it goes on sale in three variants with prices ranging from RM114k to RM140k

The 2020 Honda Civic Facelift has been officially introduced in Malaysia. The refreshed version of the tenth-gen model has made its Malaysian debut almost five months after it was previewed for the first time. The delay in launch has been attributed to pricing-related issues.

The refreshed sedan comes with minor styling changes for the exterior. The front-end now comes with a piano black finish for the front grille instead of the chrome trim available on the pre-facelift model. The front bumper has also been redesigned. The rear-end receives a new bumper trim and a boot spoiler.

The 2020 Honda Civic is on sale in three engine variants – 1.8 S, 1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P. The specs remain the same as earlier, with the 1.8 variant getting its power from a normally-aspirated 1.8 litre SOHC four-cylinder engine that outputs 141 PS and 174 Nm, the 1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P getting their juice from a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine with 173 PS and 220 Nm on offer. The side profile of the 1.5 TC-P gets new 18-inch alloy wheels.

Both the engine options come paired with a CVT that drives the front wheels. The biggest update comes in the form of the Honda Sensing pack, which makes the Civic the third CKD model in Malaysia to come with advanced safety and driver assistance systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (LSF), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

Other safety features available on the 2020 Honda Civic facelift include Auto High-Beam (AHB, LaneWatch camera side-camera system, six airbags, front parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), ABS, EBD, brake assist, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and a reverse camera.

Other new features that the refreshed sedan gets include front parking sensors, automatic wipers and 60:40 split-folding rear seat. The 1.5 TC also gets LED headlamps and foglamps, while the 1.5 TC-P becomes the only variant to have the boot spoiler available as a standard feature. The new model is available in five colours – Lunar Silver Metallic, White Orchid Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and a new shade, Passion Red Pearl. Pricing starts at RM113,600 and goes all the way to RM139,600.