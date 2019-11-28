2020 Honda City Vs 2020 Hyundai Verna – Design, Specs & Features Comparison

How will the upcoming new models of two of the top selling sedans compare against each other? Take a read to find out

Honda revealed the fifth-gen City at an event held in Thailand, whereas Hyundai launched the new Verna in China a few weeks ago. While the 2020 City will be an all-new generation, the Verna will just be getting a mid-life refresh but the major one with completely revised exterior, Interior and most likely the powertrain as well. Both the cars expected to launch in first half of 2020 in India. Let’s pit both the upcoming C-segment sedans against each other.

2020 Honda City Vs 2020 Hyundai Verna – Dimensions

In terms of size, the 2020 City emerges as the winner over the upcoming Verna facelift. The Honda sedan is 148 mm longer, 28 mm wider and 12 mm taller than the Hyundai Verna. However, the latter has a longer wheelbase, but by merely 11 mm. Here are all the dimensions of the two sedans –

Dimensions 2020 Honda City 2020 Hyundai Verna Length 4,553 mm 4,405 mm Width 1,748 mm 1,720 mm Height 1,467 mm 1,455 mm Wheelbase 2,589 mm 2,600 mm

2020 Honda City Vs 2020 Hyundai Verna – Design

The 2020 Honda City is certainly a good looker, with a front fascia, especially the headlamps, reminding us of the beautiful Civic. The car retains its silhouette from the outgoing model, yet Honda has managed to make the car look both classier and sportier than its predecessor at the same time.

By looking at the exteriors of Verna facelift, it is hard to believe that the upcoming car is just a facelift of the current-gen model. Hyundai has equipped the new Verna with its signature cascading front grille with horizontal chrome slats running across.

The fully-LED headlamps, along with the fog lamps feature a sharper design. At the rear, the Verna facelift gets tail-lights running across the entire boot, making them look like a single unit.

2020 Honda City Vs 2020 Hyundai Verna – Features

Inside the cabin, 2020 Honda City will be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen Honda Connect infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an automatic sunroof, cruise control, push-button start/stop and more. Dashboard design is completely new with big infotainment, ac vents and stylish instrument cluster.

The 2020 Verna on the other hand, will be getting a few additional features over the above-mentioned, such as a fully-digital MID, Hyundai’s BlueLink car connectivity etc. Since it is a mid-life update, it will be unjust to ask for more however the dashboard design is completely changed comparing with the ongoing version. The USP will be full digital speedo console and big infotainment system.

2020 Honda City Vs 2020 Hyundai Verna – Powertrains

Honda has introduced an all-new performance-oriented trim with the 2020 City called the ‘RS’, which will be limited to a few markets, and might not make it to India. Powering the City RS is a 1.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, that puts out 122 HP of max power and 173 Nm of peak torque. This engine can only be had with a CVT.

The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains from the current-gen model will be carried forward, with the former getting mild-hybrid technology as well. The petrol unit makes 117 HP power and 145 Nm torque, while the diesel engine is good for 100 HP/200 Nm.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna likely to be sharing its powertrain with the Kia Seltos, like a few other upcoming cars in the Hyundai lineup, the Korean carmaking giant confirmed. This means that the car will be getting Seltos’ 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, that make an identical 113 HP peak power, along with 144 Nm and 250 Nm peak torque respectively.

The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine on the Seltos, could also make its way to the 2020 Verna. The power figures of the said engine are rated at 138 HP/242 Nm, and it comes mated to a DCT.

2020 Honda City Vs 2020 Hyundai Verna – Price

The fourth-gen City is priced between Rs 9.81 lakh to Rs 14.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), while the Verna currently has a starting price of Rs 8.17 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Expect prices of both the sedans to get a hike, considering the fact that new models with new features, and updated BS6-compliant engines are in the pipeline.

2020 Honda City Vs 2020 Hyundai Verna – Verdict

Hyundai seems to have gone overboard with the upcoming Verna facelift in terms of styling. It is yet to be seen how the market reacts to the unique styling of the car.

Being all-new generation model, the upcoming City has an upper hand over the Verna, however, Hyundai never disappoints in terms of features and specs. It will be a close battle between these two but the City’s popularity in the segment will give it a big advantage over the Verna.