2020 Honda City Transformed Into Acura NSX Lookalike

This custom modification kit has been made for the seventh-gen City, which Honda Cars India plans to launch in the country soon

The seventh-gen Honda City was revealed in Thailand in November last year, and the car is all set to make its Indian debut soon. Since the car has already been launched in the Thai market, NKS Design of Bangkok has come up with a new body kit that transforms the City into looking like the Honda/Acura NSX.

For starters, the modified City has been equipped with a customised front bumper that looks strikingly similar to the two-seat mid-engined sports car. The front bumper also gets a splitter, while the headlamps remain unchanged. Moving to the sides, the car gets skirts and seems to be sitting a little lower, well that could be because of the bigger multi-spoke alloy wheels.

At the rear, the City gets a muscular bumper with a diffuser, and a large trapezoidal exhaust sitting in the center of the bumper. This is the same setup that the NSX sports, but is probably a faux unit on the City. To make it look even more sportier, NKS Design has added a large wing at the rear. No changes have been made to this car’s powertrain.

As mentioned earlier, the Japanese carmaker is all set to launch the new-gen City in India soon, and the car will go on to rival the likes of the Hyundai Verna facelift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Toyota Yaris in the country. Powering the India-spec City would be the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that are offered with the outgoing model. The petrol powertrain will produce 121 PS power, whereas the diesel engine will have a peak power output of 100 PS.

In terms of features, the sedan will come equipped with full-LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, one-touch electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and Honda Connect connected-car tech with industry-first Alexa Remote compatibility, 7-inch colour TFT MID with a G-Force meter, six airbags, Lane Watch cameras, Vehicle Stability Assist and Agile Handling Assist etc.