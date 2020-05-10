2020 Honda City To Get More Powerful 1.5L Petrol Engine In India – Report

The launch of the 2020 Honda City is expected to take place in the coming days, the new generation of the popular sedan is bigger, more powerful and more feature-laden than ever

While the launch of the new generation 2020 Honda City has been delayed due to the ongoing unfavourable situation, the new sedan could finally make it to the market in the coming days. In an interesting development, it has come to light that in spite of launching the latest generation model in the Indian market, the Japanese carmaker isn’t in a mood to give up on the current model and hence, both the cars will be sold alongside each other in the market, with the sale of the older car being restricted to the fleet market.

On the other hand, the new generation model is sure to impress the private car buyers with its modern looks, feature-laden cabin and large dimensions. Not only this, the new car will even feature a new 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that will be more powerful and more frugal than the current motor. This engine (codename – L15B) will be a completely new unit that will benefit from improved technology.

Among the highlights of the new motor is the DOHC (Double Overhead Camshaft) setup that helps optimize the fuel economy and the performance. While the engine (L15A) of the current Honda City outputs a maximum power of 117 bhp and a peak torque of 145 Nm, the new motor will deliver a maximum power of 119 bhp and a peak torque of 155 Nm. The new motor will offer a wider power-band, thereby making the drive more enjoyable.

The 2020 Honda City will be even sold with a BSVI-compliant version of the current 1.5-litre iDTEC diesel engine that makes a maximum power of 100 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm. The petrol engine will be sold with a 5-speed manual transmission only, but the diesel motor will be sold wit both 6-speed manual and CVT options.

The new generation of the Honda City will be sold in three trim levels – V, VX and ZX. The next generation of the popular sedan will come with Alexa Remote compatibility along with features like an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.