2020 Honda City To Get LaneWatch Camera In India, Feature Details Leaked

As per the leaked brochure images, the top-spec 2020 Honda City ZX will get a slew of features like Lane Watch Camera but the touchscreen aircon controls have been removed

The India-spec 2020 Honda City was scheduled to be revealed last month and in under normal circumstances, would have already launched by now. However, the launch of the fifth-gen model in the country stands delayed owing to the nation-wide lockdown due to the Coronavirus. Luckily, several details of the new model have leaked online, with the latest instalment giving us information of the features that the new car will come with.

The top-of-the-line Honda City ZX variant will come with several high-end features like LED headlights, LED taillamps, six airbags, traction control, electronic stability programme and hill-start assist. The car will also come with low-tyre pressure warning system and a three-point seatbelt for the rear-middle passenger. Also, the new-gen City will be sold with a reverse camera as a part of the standard equipment list.

The top-spec ZX trim will even get the Honda Lane Watch system from the Civic. The segment-first safety feature comes with a camera on the left-side outside rearview mirror that relays the visuals from the rear side on the centre screen. This feature comes in handy on occasions when someone tries to overtake from the left side of the road.

Even the infotainment system will be new and will carry an 8.0-inch touchscreen display. It will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with offering compatibility to Alexa Remote. Honda Connect, the company’s app-based connectivity feature, will be also offered.

Unlike the recently refreshed Hyundai Verna, the next-gen Honda City won’t be sold with an all-digital instrument cluster. The sedan will instead continue offering an analogue setup for the speedometer and tachometer. Interestingly, however, it will have a G Force-metre similar to the one seen on some high-performance cars. Other features of the sedan will include steering-mounted controls, cruise control and automatic climate control. However, instead of the touch-sensitive controller, the new City will be sold with rotary knobs.

The new-gen Honda City will be sold with BSVI-compliant versions of the current 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Also, for the first-time ever, the City will offer a diesel-automatic option, which is something that the Verna has been providing for a long time now. However, given the fast rising popularity of automatic vehicles, it looks like Honda has finally decided to offer a CVT on the diesel model.

The new Honda City will be the longest and the widest model in its class and as always, will likely become a huge improvement over its predecessor. Of course, the updated engines and the new features will lead to a substantial increase in the prices. The top-spec diesel automatic variant of the car could cost upwards of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom), which will pretty much blur the lines between the C2-segment and the D1-segment.