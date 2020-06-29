2020 Honda City Teased Ahead Of Launch, Bookings Open

Next month, Honda Cars India will launch the fifth generation City; the new model is slated go on sale alongside the current model and could have a starting price of Rs 16 lakh

The fifth generation Honda City was to enter our car market back in March but the country-wide lockdown led to a delay in the introduction of the new vehicle. Now, however, Honda Cars India is finally close to introducing the all-new model as it plans to officially launch it next month. The new car will be the fifth generation of the Honda City in India and will be a thoroughly updated model in comparison of the current car.

Ahead of the official launch, Honda has released a video that highlights the Alexa Remote Compatibility of the new vehicle. The fifth-gen Honda City will become the first car in the entire market to offer this feature. Using it, the users can remotely operate several features of the vehicle, such as switching on the vehicle, controlling the aircon, opening the trunk lid, checking tyre pressure, checking fuel level, etc.

Other than this, the new Honda City will offer several other high-end features, including 6 airbags, cruise control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tyre pressure monitoring system, traction control and electric sunroof. Visually, the new City looks a lot more modern than before and has hints of the latest-gen Civic in its design. The upcoming model comes with LED headlamps, chrome plating on the front grille, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and LED taillights with Z-shaped signature.

Even the interior of the new-gen Honda City is plush and very upmarket. It gets a stylish dashboard with a large touchscreen infotainment unit and a clean look. There’s also a leather panel on the dashboard, while the instrument cluster is an all-digital unit that looks quite sporty. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped but isn’t a flat bottom unit. The car also gets connected car technology and features an integrated eSIM.

The new-gen Honda City will be available with BSVI 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The former is an all-new unit that benefits from a DOHC head and goes on to make segment-best power of 121 PS. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a CVT unit with steering-mounted paddle shifters. The diesel engine is an updated version of the same motor that powered the previous car and offers a maximum power of 100 PS. The oil-burner comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The petrol motor offers 17.8 kmpl of ARAI-certified mileage with a manual transmission and 18.4 kmpl with the CVT. The diesel motor offers 24.1 kmpl. The new car is likely to have a starting price Rs 14 lakh, while the fully-loaded version could cost Rs 16 lakh. It will go on to rival Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, VW Vento, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris.