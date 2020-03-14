2020 Honda City Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch

The new-generation Honda City will be unveiled later this month and will be powered by new versions of the petrol and diesel motors that power the current model

The 2020 Honda Civic is just days away from making its local debut. The new model, will likely launch by the end of this month, will probably have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with a range of successful cars like the Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Ciaz.

It has been leaked that the 2020 Honda City will be sold in six petrol variants, namely, V, VX, ZX, V CVT, VX CVT and ZX CVT. The new model measures 4,549 mm in length, 1,748 mm in width and 1,489 mm in height.

However, the wheelbase, at 2,600 mm, remains the same. On the other hand, the Thai-spec City is slightly longer at 4,553 mm but is as wide at 1,748 mm and lower at 1,467 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,589 mm.

2020 Honda City will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will develop a maximum power of 121 PS. In comparison, the same engine offers 119 PS of peak power in the outgoing model. The new generation City will tip the scale at 1,482 to 1,528 k, which makes it a tad heavier than the current model, which weighs 1,438-1,482 kg.

Other than the petrol engine, the new 2020 Honda City will be even sold with a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that will be an upgraded version of the motor that powers the current model. In its BSVI state, this engine will be sold with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual and a CVT. However, what’s not known at this moment is if this engine option would be sold right from the onset of the new version.

Like the current model, the new version of the Honda City will lock horns with the Maruti Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna, along with even rivalling less popular models like the Toyota Yaris, VW Vento and Skoda Rapid.