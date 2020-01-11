2020 Honda City RS Turbo Upgraded With Aftermarket Accessories

This is the first customised 2020 Honda City equipped with sporty alloys, bucket seats, and performance brake callipers

Honda revealed the seventh-gen avatar of the City in Bangkok last year along with a sportier RS Turbo variant that comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol unit that puts out 122 hp of max power and 173 Nm peak torque, and comes mated to a 7-speed CVT. Now, J.S. Racing Wheels of Thailand has modified a 2020 City RS Turbo to make it look even more appealing.

The first thing you’ll probably notice is that the car looks a little lowered as compared to the stock City RS Turbo. That’s because this City has been equipped with H Drive S spec 32-stage adjustable dampers. The car sits on 15-inch Volk Racing CE28N 8-spoke bronze coloured alloy wheels, covered in Toyo R1R 205/50 rubber. Braking duties are handled by Endless high-performance brake calipers.

Inside the cabin, sporty-looking red and black dual-tone Recaro CS bucket seats have been added. The stock City RS Turbo already gets all-black interiors with contrasting red accents, and hence the seats compliment the cabin.

As mentioned earlier, powering the stock Honda City RS Turbo is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which puts out 122 hp power and 173 Nm torque. However, the peak power output of this specific car might have been tuned to as much as 150 hp and 200 Nm.

Even though the next-gen City is expected to be introduced in India later this year, we certainly do not think that the Japanese carmaker will be launching the sporty RS Turbo variant here. Honda has already upgraded the City’s 1.5-litre petrol unit to comply with the latest emission norms, the 2020 Honda City will likely be getting an all-new BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech.

The Japanese carmaker has decided to continue offering the BS4 1.5-litre diesel powertrain with the current-gen City, all the way till the BS6 deadline. Honda will directly offer a BS6-compliant diesel powertrain with the new-gen model. Upon launch, the next-gen City will rival the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, 2020 Skoda Rapid facelift as well as the Volkswagen Vento.