2020 Honda City RS Detailed In Walkaround Video

The Japanese carmaker revealed the fifth-gen model of the City in Thailand a few weeks ago with the addition of a sportier ‘RS Turbo’ trim

The RS Turbo is basically a sporty version of the 2020 Honda City, which was revealed in Thailand last month. The RS Turbo trim features a few tweaks to the overall design, bigger tyres and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine over the upcoming regular City for India.

As compared to the regular 2020 City, the RS Turbo features a honeycomb styled mesh grille up front, coupled with a thick black strip featuring the RS badging, which replaces the chrome ‘Wing Face’ grille of the former. The front diffuser and the ORVMs have been finished in carbon fiber, while the 15-inch tyres on the regular City make way for bigger 16-inch dual tone diamond cut alloy wheels.

At the rear, the RS Turbo variant features a faux diffuser also finished in carbon fiber, along with a piano black lip spoiler and shark fin antenna. The rear windscreen gets a ‘VTEC Turbo’ sticker placed on the bottom.

Inside the cabin, the 2020 Honda City gets a dual-tone black and beige treatment. However, the RS Turbo features an all-black interior, along with contrast red stitching. The overall layout remains the same as the regular City. Under the hood, the City RS Turbo comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, that produces 122 PS of maximum power and 173 Nm of maximum torque.

It is still not known if Honda will bring the said engine to the Indian market when it launches the new-gen model here in the second half of 2020. However, the Japanese carmaker will be offering the 2020 City in India with a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, along with the BS6-compliant version of the current 1.5-litre diesel mill.

Upon launch, the fifth-gen City will continue its rivalry with the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento, Toyota Yaris and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.