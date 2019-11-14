2020 Honda City Mild-Hybrid To Offer 33% Higher Mileage – Official

The 2020 Honda City will make its global debut on November 25, 2019, and will come with a bigger and better-equipped interior, higher mileage and a modern look

The Honda City has been one of the most respected car brands in the Indian market. The traditional best-seller of Honda Cars India has been almost single-handedly responsible for bringing sustainability to the manufacturer. While the City has been among the most popular models in the C2-segment of the market, it has lost out to the Maruti Ciaz in the recent times.

Things, however, could change with the launch of the 2020 Honda City next year. The fifth generation of the hot-selling sedan will be unveiled close to the opening of the 2019 Bangkok Motor Show later this month. The local launch could happen some time around the middle of next year.

The next-gen 2020 Honda City will feature an all-new look that will help the sedan look far more modern than the current version. The new model will be larger than the current version. Its front-end would sport sleek wrap-around LED headlamps, a chrome-infused grille and a sporty bumper. The side profile will be somewhat reminiscent of that of the current model, while the rear-end will have LED tail lamps.

The interior of the 2020 Honda City will be more spacious than that of the current version. It will also have many new features and a larger touchscreen infotainment unit. The top-end variant could come with foot-gesture-controlled tail-gate opener, automatic headlamps, automatic wipers, premium audio unit, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and more.

The safety kit on offer on the new model will include 6 airbags, traction control, cruise control, TPMS, ABS and electronic stability program. A recent video released by the company reveals that the 2020 Honda City will have 33 per cent higher mileage than the current model.



The powertrain options for the 2020 Honda City will include a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that will be available only in the Thai car market. The Indian version will get BS6-compliant version of the 1.5-litre petrol motor of the current model. A e:HEV mild hybrid variant will also make it to our roads in the near future. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a CVT.