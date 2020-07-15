2020 Honda City Launching In India Today After A Long Wait

After a 4-month long delay, Honda Cars India is all set to launch the new-gen version of the City in the country today, take a read to know more about the upcoming car –

Honda debuted the new-gen City in Thailand last year, and we have been waiting for it to make it to the Indian market ever since. The Japanese carmaker then confirmed that the New-gen City will be introduced in India on March 16, however, due to unforeseen circumstances, Honda ended up postponing the new-gen City’s launch by four months.

The wait is finally over as Honda Cars India is all set to launch the new-gen City in the Indian market today. Talking about the new sedan, the 2020 City comes with a lot of changes over the outgoing model, and is based on a new platform which has led to an increase in dimensions as well.

Just like its predecessor, the new-gen City will be packed up to the brim with features. Honda previously revealed that the car’s equipment list will include full LED headlamps with 9 LED shells and LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, one-touch electric sunroof, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane watch camera, Honda Connect connected-car tech with first-in-industry Alexa Remote Support and so on.

Powering the car will be two BS6-compliant engines, i.e. a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that belts out 121 hp of maximum power and 150 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel motor with a maximum power output of 100 hp, and a peak torque rating of 200 Nm.

The transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed MT as standard, while a 7-step CVT auto gearbox will be optional with the petrol engine.

Since the previous-gen City will continue to exist after the new-gen model’s launch, we expect the latter’s starting price to be higher than before. Honda is expected to price the 2020 City between Rs 11 to 15 lakh. Upon arrival, the next-gen City will go on to rival the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid as well as the Volkswagen Vento.