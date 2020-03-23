2020 Honda City Launch To Likely Delay Due To COVID-19

Honda was expected to launch the next-gen City in April 2020, however, the launch will now likely be pushed to a later date because of the novel Coronavirus

Honda Cars India Ltd was all set to showcase the new-gen City in India on 16th March, however, had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) scare. Given the current circumstances of a lockdown in a host of cities in the country including the capital, Honda will also likely push the launch of the highly-anticipated sedan to a later date.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by the Japanese carmaker as of now, we believe the next-gen City, which was expected to be launched in April 2020, could now be launched in a few months’ time. Almost all manufacturers have had to suspend the production of new vehicles because of the pandemic, including Honda.

The Japanese carmaker confirmed that it has temporarily halted operations at both its Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Tapukara, Rajasthan manufacturing facilities from 23rd March, 2020 till March 31, 2020 in a bid to curb the Coronavirus outbreak. Production is expected to begin on 1st April 2020, however, it will depend on the Government orders and the situation at that point of time.

With the upcoming launch of the Hyundai Verna facelift, things will become difficult for the current-gen Honda City in the market. However, the next-gen model will make sure that the sedan can go neck and neck against the facelifted Verna. The next-gen Honda City gets an all-new design on the outside, while the cabin has been completely revamped as well.

The 2020 India-spec City will likely feature some country-specific changes as compared to the one on sale in Thailand last year, including redesigned alloy wheels, a dual-tone black-beige cabin etc. In terms of features, the next-gen City is expected to come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, cruise control, keyless entry push button start/stop and more.

Under the hood, the 2020 City will use the same BS6-compliant 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine as the current model. However, the engine will now make 121 PS of maximum power, and will be available with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT gearbox. The current 1.5-litre oil burner (100 PS/200 Nm) could also be offered once upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and will be coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT as well.