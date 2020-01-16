2020 Honda City Hybrid India Launch Expected In March

Honda had launched the 2020 City in Thailand in November last year, and the C-sedan will likely make it’s Indian debut in March

Honda Motor Company had launched the 2020 City in Thailand at the Thai Motor Expo in November last year, and the fifth-gen version of the C-segment sedan might make an entry into the Indian market in March this year as Honda starts sending media invites for upcoming car and we are expecting it as Next-Gen Honda City. The 2020 City was also caught testing on Indian roads recently, fully covered in camouflage.

As compared to the current-gen model, the Thai-spec fifth-gen City is 113 mm longer (4,553 mm) and 53 mm wider (1,748 mm). However, the outgoing model has a 11 mm longer wheelbase (2,600 mm), and is 28 mm taller (1,495) than the fifth-gen City.

The new-gen Honda City comes with features like LED headlamps and taillights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, six airbags and Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), to name a few.

However, we expect the 2020 City to get some additional features which the Thai-spec model misses out on, including an electric sunroof, rear parking sensors, a digital multi-info display, rear AC vents and more.

Powering the 2020 City are 1.5-litre diesel and petrol powertrains, which put out 117 hp/145 Nm and 100 hp/200 Nm respectively. Both powertrains can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or a CVT.

Honda also introduced a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a new model dubbed ‘City RS Turbo’. The said unit produces 122 hp of maximum power and 173 Nm peak torque, and can only be had with a CVT. However, Honda will not be introducing the said engine with the next-gen City in the Indian market.

The Indian-spec City will be offered with BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, with the former already on offer with the current-gen model. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5/6-speed MT, or an optional CVT.

Upon launch, the 2020 City will continue to compete against the likes of other C-segment sedans including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift, Toyota Yaris, 2020 Skoda Rapid, as well as the Volkswagen Vento.