2020 Honda City Hatchback Spotted Testing For The First Time

The new-generation Honda City hatchback will have plenty in common with its sedan sibling including the design and powertrain

The latest generation Honda City has been available on sale in the Asian markets since late last year and is expected to be introduced sometime next month domestically. The fifth-gen City could revive the C-segment’s sales fortunes as the mid-size sedan sales have largely been down in recent times. With the arrival of the facelifted Hyundai Verna recently, the competition will only intensify.

The Japanese manufacturer sells the Civic only in sedan guise in India but elsewhere it can be had in hatchback avatar too. Honda’s local success has predominantly come from sedans like City, Amaze and Civic. While the speculations surrounding the 2020 Honda City’s domestic debut refuse to go away, the hatchback version has been spotted running trials in Thailand.

Caught on camera for the first time wearing heavy camouflage, the City hatchback could act as a replacement to the Jazz in several markets. Correlating with the leaked images seen recently, the prototype undergoing road tests in Thailand has with identical front fascia as its sedan sibling. The five-door model gets a prominent grille section with sleek headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights.

The City hatchback will remain similar to the sedan version only until the B-pillar as changes are made behind it. It has the propensity to be a spacious hatchback if the same wheelbase as its sibling is maintained with good trunk capacity. The rear has been completely redesigned and appears more aggressive courtesy of the new bumper and sharper LED tail light structure.

The interior and the features list will also reminisce that of City sedan and thus the City hatchback will be feature-packed with a slew of connective, driver-assistive and safety features. We do not see Honda considering the launch of the City hatchback for India though. It will have several commonalities with the City sedan in terms of mechanicals to keep the production costs down.

It will be powered by a 1.0-litre four-cylinder VTEC turbocharged petrol engine developing 122 PS maximum power and 173 Nm of peak torque. It could be paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. We do expect select markets to get the 1.5-litre I-VTEC petrol kicking out 115 PS and 145 Nm.