2020 Honda City Hatchback Spied Again; Launch Likely Soon

2020 Honda City hatchback is expected to launch in the coming months in Thailand before entering other ASEAN markets

The first spy picture of the fifth-generation Honda City based hatchback appeared on the internet earlier this month and it has been caught on camera again in Thailand. We do expect the five-door hatch to be released in the coming months and it will compete against the upcoming Nissan Note and Toyota Yaris in the Southeast Asian markets.

The Japanese manufacturer will be looking to expand the reach of the City hatchback across different markets as it is currently offered as the Gienia in China. Since the Brio and Jazz are becoming obsolete in many markets, the all-new City hatchback could act as a welcoming addition. The new-gen Honda City sedan’s pre-bookings have commenced in India ahead of its launch midway through next year.

Whether the City hatch will make its way to India or not is subjected to debate, the camouflaged test mule indicates an almost production ready avatar with changes to the rear end to accommodate the body type. While the front fascia will borrow the sharp design language adapted by its sedan sibling, the test prototype and patent leaks have shown how the rear would look like.

Until the C-pillar, the hatchback will look similar to the City sedan and it gets a pronounced shoulder line running from the front bumper and covering till the wraparound horizontal LED tail lamps. The boot structure will obviously be different, as does the possible rear seat folding mechanism to offer improved or nearly as much practicality as the sedan.

Due to the reduced kerb weight, the hatch will likely be more versatile to maneuver around city traffic besides agile handling characteristics. The latest test mule rides on multi-spoke black wheels and it could be sold in the turbo variant. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder VTEC turbocharged petrol engine is used in the RS variant of the sedan developing around 122 horsepower.

While the interior has not been spotted, the City hatchback will likely retain the same instrument binnacle, centre console and dashboard alongside the touchscreen infotainment system and other features. Honda will soon be launching the BSVI version of the Jazz with mild updates.

Source: MZ Crazy Cars