2020 Honda City Global Debut This Month – What To Expect?

The all-new 2020 Honda City will come with evolutionary exterior upgrades and a more premium interior with advanced technologies

Honda Cars India has indeed built its brand image on the success of the highly popular City nameplate over the years. Despite the arrival of new vehicles, the City remained as the most recognisable product within the brand’s domestic lineup and it led the C-segment for sedans for long and had tasty battles with Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in monthly sales charts.

The segment has been hit vehemently by the debut of mid-size SUVs in recent years though as they bring in more practicality and advanced technologies into the picture. Resultantly, the City’s monthly average of well above 5,000 units dropped to below 2,000 units in 2019 and it was exacerbated by the industry slowdown.

The Japanese manufacturer’s main weapon in the arsenal, the City is getting a complete makeover and it is expected to get Honda back into contention by improving volume sales. Ahead of its market debut sometime next year, Honda is preparing to host the global premiere of the next-generation City this month.

The fifth-generation Honda City will be unveiled in Thailand and it gets a host of cosmetic and cabin changes. It had already been spotted testing locally giving us a glimpse of what would be in the store. On the outside, the 2020 Honda City adorns the latest styling philosophy followed by the brand globally.

It is equipped with sharper LED headlights, sportier bumper and LED Daytime Running Lights, wider air inlet, a compact rear portion with appealing LED tail lamps and so on. We can expect the overall proportions to go up as well to liberate more space for the occupants on the inside.

Speaking of the cabin, it will feature a new digital instrument cluster, restyled dashboard, more upmarket interior finish, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging, sunroof, updated centre console and a suite of driver-assistive and safety-related technologies.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine could direct injection and a brand new six-speed manual transmission while the diesel motor may get a CVT auto as an option. The i-MMD (intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) petrol-hybrid system is widely believed to be introduced in India in 2021.

Reports suggest that the existing 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines could continue, at least in the initial phase.