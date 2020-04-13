2020 Honda City Brochure Leaked – Feature Details Revealed

2020 Honda City is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and it will be powered by BSVI petrol and diesel engines

The new generation Honda City fell victim to the dire social and economic conditions prevailing in the country as it could not be launched at the said timeframe. However, we do hope the Japanese manufacturer to introduce the highly popular C-segment sedan as soon the real-world conditions get back to normal. Ahead of its debut, a leaked brochure reveals plenty of information we definitely need to know.

The interior comprises of a dual-tone dashboard with soft padding and 20.3 cm touchscreen infotainment system, leather seats, centre armrest, door trims with soft pad, rear AC vents, three-point seatbelts, segment-first Lanewatch camera as in the Civic, one-touch electric sunroof, first-in-class six airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Hill Start Assist in the top-spec variants.

Other class-first features mentioned in the brochure are full LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and L-shaped LED turn signals, 17.7 cm HD full-colour TFT MID with G-meter and analogue dials, Honda Connect with Telematic Control Unit for knowing individual info, industry-first Alexa Remote connected capability and Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist.

Hill Start Assist, new rotary knobs for climate control and Z-shaped 3D rear combination LED taillights are also part of the package. The use of high quality upscale materials inside the cabin will make the upcoming City more upmarket than the outgoing model and it will help in the brand pricing it on the more premium side.

Compared to the existing model, the fifth generation Honda City will be longer and wider as well allowing for a more spacious cabin to the occupants. It will continue to compete against Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, recently facelifted Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and Toyota Yaris. The new City derives power from BSVI 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol and i-DTEC diesel engines.

To expand the range, Honda will add diesel CVT variant into the mix. The existing City could continue to be on sale for a quite a while as the new-gen model will be more expensive due to the comprehensive changes made both inside and out. A hybrid variant of the City is expected to arrive twelve months after the launch of the fifth-gen model.