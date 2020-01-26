2020 Honda CBR 150R Launched In Indonesia At Rs 1.80 Lakh

Honda has launched the entry-level CBR in Indonesia at a starting price of IDR 34,934,000 (about Rs 1.80 lakh)

PT Astra Honda has launched a new model of the entry level bike in its CBR series, the CBR 150R, in Indonesia. The 150 cc single-cylinder sport bike comes with a starting price of IDR 34,934,000 (Rs 1.80 lakh approx.), which goes up to IDR 39,834,000 (about Rs 2.05 lakh).

The 2020 CRB 150R comes with three new paint schemes, namely – Dominator Matte Black, Matte Black and Victory Black Red. The previously offered Honda Racing Red and MotoGP Edition have been carried over with the new model.

Apart from the new colour options, the 2020 CBR 150R also gets a larger windscreen, which improves the aerodynamics. However, the motorcycle continues to be powered by the 149.16cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, fuel-injected engine, which puts out 17.1 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm, and 14.4 Nm peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front, along with a monoshock setup at the rear, with both getting a five-step adjustability. The petal discs on both ends take care of the braking, however, ABS is optional. In terms of features, Honda has equipped the CBR 150R with all-LED lights and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

It is highly unlikely that Honda will bring the CBR 150R to the Indian market, since the bike does not comply with the Euro 5 (BS6) emission norms, and updating the bike with India-spec features will result in an inflated price tag.

Honda earlier offered the previous-gen CBR 150R in India, but the bike was not updated to comply with the BS4 emission norms back in 2017 and was discontinued because of poor sales.

Currently, Honda offers three bikes in India under the CBR range, including CBR 250R, CBR 650R and CBR 1000RR. The 250R is the entry-level CBR in the country, and retails at a starting price of Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the 650R and the 1000RR are priced at Rs 7.70 lakh and Rs 16.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.