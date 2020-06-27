2020 Honda CB400X Adventure Tourer Motorcycle Unveiled

The refreshed Honda CB400X adventure tourer motorcycle comes with a handful of cosmetic enhancements and retains all its mechanical bits like a slipper clutch

The 2020 Honda CB400X has just been unveiled in its home market. The updated adventure tourer motorcycle doesn’t get any major mechanical update. Still, however, it continues to be one of the most well-sorted models in its segment. On its official launch, the new model will be available in two colour options – Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White.

On comparison with the outgoing model, the 2020 Honda CB400X comes with a handful of minor cosmetic updates in the form of red highlights, discreet camouflage-like decals and a blacked-out theme. The motorcycle retains features like all-LED headlamp, adjustable windscreen, 7-spoke wheels, digital instrumentation, etc.

Other highlights of the motorcycle include a dual-outlet exhaust system, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS and 5-step adjustable front brake lever. The motorcycle continues to have a ground clearance of 150 mm in its unloaded state, while the seat height is pegged at 800mm.

Like we said, the motorcycle doesn’t get any mechanical change. Like the outgoing version, the 2020 Honda CB400X comes with the company’s 399cc liquid-cooled DOHC twin-cylinder engine that benefits from the company’s ‘PGM-Fi’ technology. Performance figures have been rated at 45bhp @ 9,000rpm and 38Nm @ 7,500rpm. The motor comes mated to 6-speed transmission.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) currently has no plans of launching the 2020 Honda CB400X in the local market. That said, the motorcycle manufacturer has already revealed its plans of launching as many as four 500cc twin-cylinder motorcycles in the local motorcycle market, with the motorcycle range including CMX500 Rebel cruiser (first one on the pipeline), CB500F naked-sports, CB500R faired-sports and CB500X dual-sport. The CB500X can be viewed as a worthy alternative to the recently updated Honda CB400X.

The 2020 Honda CB500X that is available internationally comes equipped with a

471cc twin-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 47bhp @ 8,600rpm and a peak torque of 43Nm @ 6,500rpm. The motorcycle offers a seat height of 830 mm and a ground clearance of 165mm, which makes it a tad taller than the 2020 Honda CB400X.