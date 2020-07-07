2020 Honda BR-V Facelift Launched In Malaysia In 2 Variants

The Malaysian-spec Honda BR-V facelift continues to be offered with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine that belts out 120 PS power, 145 Nm torque, and is mated to a CVT gearbox

The Honda BR-V is a compact SUV/MPV that was originally launched in 2016 primarily targeting Asian countries including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand etc. Honda had introduced the BR-V for buyers that were looking for an affordable SUV that has a high-seating position, a sleek design and is capable to seat 7 passengers.

While the BR-V couldn’t manage to woo Indian buyers, it seems like the car is fairly popular in the Malaysian market since Honda has officially launched a mid-life facelifted version of the car. The company had started taking orders for the updated BR-V back in March, and has now launched the car after three months.

The 2020 BR-V is available in two variants in Malaysia, namely E, priced at RM 89,900 (INR 15.74 lakh), and the range-topping V that costs RM 96,900 (INR 16.90 lakh). As compared to the pre-facelift model, the entry-level E trim is RM 8,911 (Rs 1.55 lakh) more expensive, while the top-end V variant costs RM 9,199 (Rs 1.61 lakh) more.

However, in order to justify the price hike, Honda has introduced a range of updates with the car. On the outside, the 2020 BR-V gets a more prominent new front grille, a slightly redesigned front bumper with a skid plate, new 16-inch dual-tone alloys that are also seen on the diesel variants of the recently launched WR-V facelift, a shark fin antenna, as well as a new bumper at the rear with vertical reflectors.

Inside the cabin, the new BR-V is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather seats with red accents, shift paddles, gear knob with red stitching, cargo lighting, cabin filter, automatic climate control, keyless entry and push button start/stop. Features like the 60:40 one-touch tilt and tumble function for the second row and third row are retained.

No changes have been made to the BR-V’s powertrain. With that being said, the seven-seat car continues to be offered with a 1.5 litre four-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC engine that puts out 120 PS of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT gearbox as standard.

Also on offer are new paint schemes, namely Marine Purple Pearl, Passion Red Pearl and White Orchid Pearl, which are offered alongside the existing Modern Steel Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic.