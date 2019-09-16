2020 Honda Africa Twin Images Leaked, Gets Many Updates

The upcoming 2020 Honda Africa Twin will feature some new hardware and a bigger and more powerful Euro-V compliant engine

The upcoming 2020 Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L images have been leaked online recently. The upcoming adventure motorcycle will continue to be offered in two variants – standard and Adventure and both of them have received some significant cosmetic and mechanical updates.

The standard Africa Twin variant now features a shorter windscreen, smaller engine bash plate, conventional wire-spoke wheels, and tube tyres. Take a closer look and you will also notice that the rear panel is comparatively smaller than the previous model keeping the sub-frame exposed. What is surprising though is the fact that the base variant of the motorcycle will not feature any pannier mounts. Lastly, it also gets a new flatter seat design.

The Adventure variant, on the other hand, gets a taller windscreen at the front, an extra pair of LED lights positioned just under the twin LED headlamp setup, bigger fuel tank, a bigger and wider engine bash plate, pannier mounts at the rear and lastly a cross-spoke wheel design and tubeless tyres.

Both these adventure motorcycles get a few things in common that include a sharp-looking full LED headlamp and blinkers as standard, an additional knuckle guard while the side panels and the tail sections too will get some mild revisions of their own depending on the variants. Both the variants will also receive a new horizontally mounted TFT display that will likely also get Bluetooth connectivity feature.

In terms of mechanical updates, the 2020 Honda Africa Twin will get a new chassis. The subframe will be a bolt-on unit which will make repair work easier if there is any sort of damage. As far as the engine is concerned the 2020 Honda Africa Twin will be powered by a bigger and more powerful Euro-V compliant 1,084 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This new motor will replace the 998 cc unit that powers the current motorcycle.

The new unit will produce around 101 ps of peak power. The upcoming Adventure motorcycle will also feature a ride-by-wire with multiple riding modes, traction control and ABS for the aid of the rider. The engine will be available with both manual as well as an automatic transmission option.

Both the motorcycles will rely on an upside-down suspension setup at the front with long travel while the rear profile will feature a monoshock unit. The braking department will be taken care of by a twin-disc brake at the front and single disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS will also be offered as standard.