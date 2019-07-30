2020 Honda Activa 6G Launch Expected At 2020 Auto Expo

The new-generation Activa 6G will feature an updated 110cc engine with fuel injection, improved suspension setup and brakes

Honda is likely to launch their most anticipated Activa 6G scooter in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. The sixth-generation scooter will receive plenty of cosmetic and mechanical updates and reworked ergonomics. The upcoming scooter will feature fuel injection technology that will improve the overall fuel efficiency and also help the scooter comply with the upcoming stricter BS6 norms.

Besides the updated engine the next-generation Activa will likely also feature an advanced digital instrument cluster with Smartphone connectivity. The updated instrument cluster will get a semi-digital unit that will likely showcase turn-by-turn navigation and call alert notifications.

Besides the updated instrument cluster the Activa 6G will also feature a redesigned LED headlamp cluster and LED DRL lamp setup. The revised front apron will also feature a re-designed side turn indicator while the side body panels will also get some chrome treatment and new graphics.

As far as the engine is concerned the upcoming Activa 6G will feature an updated 110cc, air-cooled 4-stroke unit. The new motor like we already mentioned before will feature fuel injection technology and Honda’s new idling stop system.

The idle stop system will automatically turn off the engine when the scooter will stop at brief halts and will be turned on with the twist of a throttle. All these features will definitely help improve the overall fuel efficiency of the upcoming scooter. Some other standard feature of the scooter will also include tubeless tyres and alloy wheels.

Additionally, the 2020 Honda Activa 6G will also get an improved suspension setup. The upcoming scooter will be fitted with a telescopic suspension setup towards the front which will replace the old spring-loaded hydraulic type setup.

The updated suspension will definitely also improve the ride and handling of the scooter. The updated top-spec model will feature a disc brake at the front which will definitely improve the braking performance of the scooter. It will also get a combi-braking system as well for the safety of the rider.

Spy Pic Source: MotorBeam