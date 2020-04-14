2020 Hero Xtreme 200R (Pulsar NS200 Rival) Likely To Be Based On 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R’s edgy styling could help the Xtreme 200R in firmly rivalling against Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

At the Hero World 2020, the all-new Xtreme 160R was the star of the show as it is succeeds the Xtreme Sports and does not resemble the bigger Xtreme 200R naked motorcycle. The intention of Hero MotoCorp is clear with the 160R as it wants to make an impact with a whole new package and the motorcycle is even listed on the brand’s official website.

Based on the Xtreme 1R concept displayed at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, the Hero Xtreme 160R has several similarities with the prototype, shrugging the regular theme of Hero not putting promising concepts into production. Compared to the Xtreme Sports, the 160R uses a bigger BSVI compliant air-cooled fuel-injected engine producing a healthy 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

Built on a lighter diamond frame, the 160R weighs only 138.5 kilograms and it is claimed to zero to 60 kmph in 4.7 seconds. What if the performance, lightweight chassis and the acceleration time could translate into a new Xtreme 200R? That would be impressive considering the competitors it goes up against in the 200 cc naked streetfighter segment.

Despite being aggressively priced, the young enthusiasts wanting to own a sporty performance based naked motorcycle would largely prefer the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. Perhaps, an all-new Xtreme 200R based on the 160R will help the cause? Only time will tell! The Xtreme 200R is currently not listed on the brand’s website and it will gain BSVI compliance soon.

It used a 199.6 cc single-cylinder two-valve air-cooled engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The powertrain is mated to a five-speed transmission. In its BSVI specification, there could be slight alteration in the performance figures but we do not have any official confirmation yet.

Moreover, the Auto Sail technology, preventing the motorcycle from stalling at low speeds and packed traffic conditions, present in the Xtreme 160R is yet to be seen if it will be used on its bigger sibling as well in its next avatar.